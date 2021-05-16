Vindman on Trump administration abuses: “I think we came through a very, very difficult period, maybe in certain ways, an unprecedentedly difficult period recently. And the effects of that are going to be long-lasting both within the public service workforce and U.S. standing in the world. Clearly, the abuses of the last administration in certain ways, at least with regards to the majority of the population, poisoned the well on public service and the effect of good governance. And it’s going to take some time to undo some of that damage. . . . I see still a durable institution, but it requires a lot of work to undo the damage from the previous administration. We have not had a full accounting of all the abuses of the key leadership in the previous administration. . . . We’ve been through very, very difficult times — the Civil War, Great Depression, two world wars, the civil rights movement. These were extremely challenging and polarizing moments in U.S. history. And this will, in kind of the breadth of history, will end up joining that list, but will be one of many challenges that the United States overcomes. And we ideally will make sure that we harden our institutions against the range of abuse. It’s hard to do that against the president. And I don’t think our system was designed in any way to protect against abuse by the chief executive. But certainly we could make a lot of headway, but below that level with abuse within departments and agencies.”