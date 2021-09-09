Kids are far less likely than adults to become seriously ill from coronavirus. Roughly 188 children statewide have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic first came to Idaho, according to numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. But kids, like adults, can easily pass the virus to others, and in a state where only half of the residents are fully vaccinated, a schoolhouse outbreak could quickly become a major problem, said Dr. David Peterman, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Group in southwestern Idaho.