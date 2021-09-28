“Do you find it acceptable for your police chief? Not that he was dressed up as Elvis, not that he was trying to pretend that he looked like Elvis, not that he was trying to mimic Elvis’ thingie, but that he would go out publicly with pants like that in that fashion where his midsection are in pants so tight,” he asked while looking at the city manager. “I am just going through parts to show what goes on through this man’s head.”