Supporters of President Trump demonstrate at Grand Circus Park in Detroit before the start of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump never received an invite to Detroit’s Fox Theatre for the second round of Democratic presidential debates this week. But his presence was nonetheless ubiquitous, looming like a shadow over the party’s contenders.

When they clashed in prime time Tuesday over health care, the Democratic candidates found themselves debating which policy would best ensure Trump’s defeat. When they spoke of immigration, they fought about the political impact of decriminalizing the border given Trump’s rhetoric and actions. When they spoke about climate change, they ended up debating the potential political backlash to their own policies.

“It is not just about, as I said today, winning the argument,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said after leaving the stage Tuesday night. “It’s about winning the election.”

This pattern is sure to repeat itself Wednesday, when former vice president Joe Biden takes center stage on the second day of the debate with nine others, including Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California. He has anchored his campaign in claims of electability over Trump. She recently revised her health care plan to remove middle class tax increases and maintain a role for private insurance in an effort to make herself more palatable to the broader electorate should she win the nomination.

At every turn, the party is engaging in a public hand-wringing over how to best accomplish its central task — deny Trump another victory in the electoral college. The political split largely tracks ideological lines. Liberals have bet big on a populist surge of voters driven by their plans to dramatically restructure that American economy. Moderates believe more modest policy goals will allow Democrats to win the center.

“I quite frankly don’t think that that is an agenda that we can move forward on and win,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said Tuesday of the liberal proposals to replace private health insurance and decriminalize the border. “We’ve got to talk about the working-class issues, the people that take a shower after work, who haven’t had a raise in 30 years.”



Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) talks to reporters after the debate. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

With the last election so closely decided — Trump won by tens of thousands of votes in a few key states — there is no clear road map for voters to divine with certainty who is right. Early polling by Democratic groups planning for the general election suggests another tight contest in 2020 despite the president’s historically low popularity. The result could swing on minority and youth turnout, margins among the more moderate white working class or a combination of all three.

In the meantime, the policy discussion in the nomination fight increasingly feels like a political one, with the candidates doubling as wonks and pundits, who can explain complex legislation while at the same time divining the final result in November of 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) promised that a campaign “of energy and excitement and of vision” could bring “millions of young people into the political process” to reward policies like free college tuition and government health care for all Americans. His closest ideological ally agreed with the strategy.

“Democrats win when we figure out what is right, and we get out there and fight for it,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Tuesday, explaining the rationale behind her own set of transformative policies. “I am not afraid. And for Democrats to win, you can’t be afraid, either.”

But those fears are still very present for many voters. Gallup polls this year have found 58 percent of Democratic voters prefer a candidate with a better chance of beating Trump who did not agree with them on issues, compared to 39 percent who chose a candidate who agreed with them on almost all the issues but would have a harder time beating Trump.



Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during the debate. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Several candidates in the race have bet their campaigns on tapping into this desire for a winner first.

Former congressman John Delaney (D-Md.) evoked the names of failed Democratic presidential nominees from the past — George McGovern, Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis — to warn about the approach of Warren and Sanders.

“We can go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, which is with bad policies like Medicare-for-all, free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump reelected,” Delaney said.

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper warned that the promise of a guaranteed government job contained in the Green New Deal, which candidates like Warren and Sanders have embraced, would spell doom for the party’s ticket.

“You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump,” he said.

Marianne Williamson, a spiritual leader with no experience in elected office, took a different path to make a similar point. “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country,” she said, “then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

The challenge for candidates like Williamson, Ryan, Hickenlooper and Delaney is that their campaigns have yet to catch on with party voters. All three are struggling to register 2 percent in polls, a requirement for appearing on the September and October party-sanctioned debates.

Warren and Sanders, by contrast, are comfortably polling in double digits at this point, with more than enough small dollar donors to keep their campaigns funded for the foreseeable future.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has performed better in fundraising and polling than most rivals, has tried to combine bold rhetoric with more moderate policy around issues like health care.

“Let’s just stand up for the right policy, go out there and defend it,” Buttigieg said at one point Tuesday. “That’s the policy I’m putting forward, not because I think it’s the right triangulation between Republicans here and Democrats there.”

His health policy, called “Medicare-for-all Who Want It,” is one of several that tries to find middle ground between liberals in the party who hope to give everyone federal health coverage and moderates who worry about changing the private health insurance system. Under Buttigieg’s plan, Americans would have the option of buying into a government health plan without much change to the private insurance market.

Amy Wang and David Weigel contributed to this report from Detroit.