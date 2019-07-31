Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, from left, former Maryland congressman John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock stand onstage Tuesday in Detroit during the first night of the second Democratic presidential candidate. (Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg News)

At Tuesday’s debate of Democratic presidential contenders, the fringe candidates breathed oxygen into their campaigns.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson took it to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), urging them to be less wonky and connect better with the American people.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock accused his competitors of being out of touch with reality.

Former Maryland congressman John Delaney, polling near the bottom of the pack, repeatedly assailed more liberal candidates, making the case for moderation within the party.

As candidates, they have struggled to meet polling and fundraising thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee. But on Tuesday night, the hopefuls demanded attention, lobbed accusations, tossed off memorable one-liners and loftily expounded on the virtues of America.

In large part, they followed the example of Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) who assailed former vice president Joe Biden’s stance on busing in the first debate and saw a bump in polling and fundraising in the days that followed.

From the opening statement, many of the lower profile candidates made it clear that they would seek to draw contrasts between Warren and Sanders — the liberal edge of the field — and themselves.

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, for example, assailed candidates who support the Green New Deal, which he said would be “a disaster at the ballot box.”

“Might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump,” he said.

At one point, Bullock, who won his governor’s race in 2016 even as Trump handily won the state of Montana, tangled with former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke over competing health-care plans.

Later, during a debate about decriminalizing illegal immigration, Bullock used the moment to make a broader argument. He said such wrangling was where Democrats go wrong in trying to lure blue-collar voters who are deciding whether to cast another ballot for Trump.

“Look, I think this is the part of the discussion that shows how often these debates are detached from people’s lives,” Bullock said. “We’ve got 100,000 people showing up at the border right now. If we decriminalize entry, if we give health care to everyone, we’ll have multiples of that.”

“Don’t take my word, that was President Obama’s Homeland Security secretary that said that,” he added. “The biggest problem right now that we have with immigration, it’s Donald Trump. He’s using immigration to not only rip apart families, but rip apart this country.”

Delaney also forcefully tried to highlight distinctions between himself and the more liberal candidates onstage. During a lengthy debate on health care, Delaney pointed out that he was the only person onstage who had worked in the insurance industry, and took on Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan, saying it would negatively affect existing insurance plans.

“Why do we got to be the party of taking something away from people?” he said. “We don’t have to do that.”

He framed the debate as a battle between liberal and more moderate candidates onstage that wouldn’t fly with voters in the general election.

“Folks, we have a choice. We can go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, which is with bad policies like Medicare-for-all, free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump reelected,” he said.

“That’s what happened with McGovern. That’s what happened with Mondale. That’s what happened with Dukakis. Or we can nominate someone with new ideas to create universal health care for every American with choice, someone who wants to unify our country and grow the economy and create jobs everywhere.”

Later, he said Democrats needed to prove they could offer voters workable plans, “not fairy tale economics.”

Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado who was also the mayor of Denver, made a similar argument, saying it was imperative that Democrats explain how they will pay for their proposals. He took on Medicare-for-all, saying, “you can’t just spring a plan on the world and expect it to succeed.”

And Williamson struck an emotional chord as she outlined how much she thought the government should pay to descendants of slaves as reparations.

“And I believe that $200 billion to $500 billion is politically feasible today, because so many Americans realize there is an injustice that continues to form a toxicity underneath the surface, an emotional turbulence that only reparations will heal.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), who has staked his candidacy on an appeal to Midwestern voters, also cautioned that candidates should stay away from policies that were too extreme.

“I hope tonight at some level I captured your imagination, your imagination about what this country could be like if we united, if we put together real policy that weren’t left or right, but new and better. That’s how we win the future. It’s new and better.”