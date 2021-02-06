Local Democrats, meanwhile, called Greene an embarrassment to their hometown and said they welcomed the decision.

Marcus Flowers, a former Army sergeant who lives in Bremen, Ga., was so offended by a 2019 video of Greene heckling Parkland, Fla., school shooting survivor David Hogg, that he declared this week he would run against her in 2022.

“When I saw what was going on and all these things came to light, I just couldn’t hold the powder any longer,” Flowers said.

Since she was removed from the Budget Committee and Education and Labor Committee on Friday, Greene has remained defiant, telling reporters, “My district is thrilled with me.” But interviews with Greene’s constituents show the way she has polarized her district, provoking outrage from Democrats and wariness from some Republicans, even as her strongest supporters stand by her.

Greene easily won the Republican primary for her seat in the summer and swept into office in November with nearly 75 percent of the vote after the Democrat running dropped out of the race.

Greene campaigned as a champion of President Donald Trump but did not shy from her embrace of QAnon, an extremist ideology based on false claims, or shun extremists who supported her. Her primary opponent warned that Greene’s ideology would harm the party.

Since taking office, there has been a renewed focus on Greene’s incendiary comments and extreme positions, including her support of political violence and history of anti-Semitic and racist remarks.

On social media, Greene had claimed that deadly school shootings were staged, liked posts calling for the execution of Democratic leaders and federal agents, and supported the baseless theory that space lasers owned by a Jewish cabal had caused one of California’s deadliest wildfires.

Republicans in recent weeks have faced pressure to punish Greene for the comments. But GOP leaders declined. On Thursday, the House voted 230 to 199 to do so, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats.

Flowers, who has filed paperwork to explore his candidacy, said he decided to run in part because Greene’s extremist comments had made it impossible for her to represent her district in Congress.

“#GA14 deserves a Representative who can actually sit on committees,” Flowers tweeted in a fundraising bid on Thursday.

But Greene’s supporters in Dalton, a GOP stronghold where Trump held one of the last political rallies of his presidency, didn’t see it that way.

In interviews, Greene’s supporters said they weren’t concerned that she would have less influence over policy without committee appointments. When asked about specific policy goals they hoped Greene would accomplish, they responded in general terms, describing her as a bulwark against what they say is a nationwide drift toward the left.

Seeing Greene so frequently taking stands against “socialism” on television — even in the same media she has derided as “fake news” — gave them the sense that she was fighting for them, they said.

“She’s making an attempt to preserve what we have left before it all gets written out by somebody’s warped views,” said Timothy Daniel, a musician who on Friday was playing “Amazing Grace” on his cornet outside a Kroger grocery store in Dalton while his wife shopped inside.

Daniel, who supported Greene over her more moderate opponent in the primary, said he thought Greene’s treatment was unfair.

“She’s crass just like Trump. So what? She gets the job done,” he said. “Even though she might be loud, she still has a right to get up there and scream and holler. That’s her job.”

When presented with some of Greene’s incendiary comments, her supporters downplayed their seriousness or said they didn’t believe the comments were real.

“I don’t think that what she has said was bad enough to kick her out of the position,” said Ernie Hammontree, 74, a retired manager for a propane company. “It’s just obvious that the news media is taking excerpts from what people are saying and making it sound in a way that’s not really what they were saying.”

Other Dalton residents approached Friday said they would rather not talk about Greene.

One woman, a Trump supporter who declined to give her name, said she didn’t “really like” Greene but was resigned to the fact that Washington is broken. “It doesn’t look like anybody’s gonna fix it,” she said.

Greene is “like Trump,” the woman added. “She don’t know when to keep her mouth shut.”

Micky Tuck, a Republican Party official in Floyd County, said that while he is not a fan of Greene, he feels strongly that she should remain as the district’s representative in Washington.

“Whether I like it or not, she is our congressperson. She is our voice,” he said. “My feelings are that they are attempting to try to wipe the 14th District off the face of the map of America and not allow us to have any representation. We voted her in. If we don’t like what she says or does, it’s our responsibility, our right and our choice to remove her from office.”

Tuck said that Greene “definitely makes herself hard to defend,” and that business leaders are increasingly concerned that her behavior could damage their ability to attract badly needed economic investment. At the same time, his impression is that the latest controversy has only caused her support to grow.

“That may seem weird or crazy to people on the outside, but you got to understand that those who voted for her felt like nobody ever listened to them,” Tuck said. “And Marjorie came in here, and every day of the week, every minute of the day, she was out on the sidewalks and downtown and in communities, and that means a lot, when someone takes time to listen to you and talk to you and not blow you off. That’s what she did, and it was very effective.”

After watching Greene’s news conference Friday, Tuck said he even found himself willing to give her a chance.

“She actually said the words, ‘I’m sorry,’ ” he said. “For me, that helps.”

In her news conference, Greene apologized “for saying all those things that are wrong and offensive” but did not specify which remarks she meant. She also refused to apologize to Hogg.

Last week, Greene promised to push her party further to the right. In fundraising ads and tweets defending herself from disciplinary action, she continued to target Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

Democrats living in Greene’s district said they were embarrassed by their representative and how her presence in Washington reflected on the people of north Georgia.

“Someone with such small thinking shouldn’t be representing us up there,” said Mary Mendoza, 60, a hair stylist in Dalton who supported Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary and voted for President Biden in the general election. “I don’t feel that she represents me, or a lot of people.”

Mike Sayre, 63, from Rocky Face, Ga., said he felt fine with the loss of her committee seat, even if it meant his county losing influence in Congress.

“Why would I want somebody like that representing north Georgia?” Sayre said. “It seems like a flawed system that these people can even get anywhere. It reflects on the populace, I guess.”

Sayre said he wished members of Congress would go further. Removing her from congressional panels, he said, “is the least they could do.”

Democrats are in the minority in the 14th district, which covers the northwesternmost corner of Georgia and is one of the most heavily Republican districts in the country. In 2016, Trump won the 14th district with more than 75 percent of the vote. In 2020, despite trends elsewhere in the country, Trump once again carried the district with about three-quarters of the vote.

Flowers, who wants to challenge Greene, is aware of the uphill battle he would face running as a Democrat.

“We need to bring civility back into our political discourse. She does not represent our district. People here are lovely. I mean, yeah, there’s an element of extremism here in the district, but it’s by far the minority,” he said.

Corey Forrester, a stand-up comedian who lives in Greene’s district and who has posted several viral videos blasting Trump and Greene, said he’s dismayed at the perceptions people might now have of all of northwest Georgia because of Greene’s extreme rhetoric.

“Please don’t think it’s every single one of us,” he said. “There’s good and fine folk here who, I think, in two years are going to prove that. I hope.”