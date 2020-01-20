The White House plans to lay out, according to one of the people working with Trump’s legal team, that “this entire impeachment charade really has been illegitimate from the start” both on the merits of the case, as well as on process.
“This was not a search for the truth,” said one of the people, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the brief’s filing on Monday. House Democrats “violated every principle of fairness that has been sacred” and produced a “tainted and corrupted record,” the person said.
The legal brief, to be submitted to the Senate, will offer the first detailed glimpse into the White House’s defense into the two impeachment charges against Trump. Some of its arguments were previewed over the weekend in a shorter response to the formal summons against the president.
In its own, 111-page brief filed Saturday, the House’s seven impeachment managers laid out the case against Trump they will present to senators later this week, arguing that the president’s conduct posed a national security threat and that he obstructed congressional efforts to obtain testimony and documents about his dealings toward Ukraine.
The House’s legal brief reiterated much of its findings and arguments that Democrats have laid out for months: that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine and a coveted White House meeting with its leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, to pressure the country into conducting investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Trump’s attorneys furiously dismissed the notion that his Ukraine interactions were impeachable, arguing in the Saturday filing that the conduct was “constitutional, perfectly legal, completely appropriate and taken in furtherance of our national interest.”