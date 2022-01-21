Sotomayor says living with diabetes has taught her to take care of and listen to her body. This month, as coronavirus cases have soared, she participated in arguments at the high court remotely, from her office. Her colleagues, with the exception of Justice Neil Gorsuch, wore masks in the courtroom for the first time since the justices returned to hearing in-person arguments in October. That prompted stories alleging Sotomayor didn’t want to sit near anyone who was unmasked. Sotomayor and Gorsuch released a statement Wednesday noting that while they “sometimes disagree about the law” they are “warm colleagues and friends.”