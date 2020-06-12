“What Bolton saw astonished him: a president for whom getting reelected was the only thing that mattered, even if it meant endangering or weakening the nation,” the news release said.

The longtime conservative foreign policy hand also argues in the book that House Democrats “committed impeachment malpractice” by focusing their inquiry on Ukraine, according to the publisher.

“Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy—and Bolton documents exactly what those were, and attempts by him and others in the Administration to raise alarms about them,” the Simon & Schuster news release states.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new details about the book came just days after Bolton’s attorney said he was pushing ahead with the June 23 publication of his memoir, despite a new warning from the administration that it contains classified material and needs to be further revised.

The 592-page book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is expected to go into detail about Trump’s decision-making process, his warring advisers and the president’s engagement on a range of foreign policy decisions, from Ukraine and Venezuela to North Korea and Iran.

Simon & Schuster said Friday that Bolton’s “substantive and factual account of the period from April 9, 2018 to September 10, 2019, when he had nearly daily communications with the President” will include detailed accounts of Trump’s actions.

The release also asserts that “Trump directed the seizure of and withheld his personal and other unclassified documents, despite numerous requests for their return.”

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, received a letter Wednesday from a White House lawyer, John A. Eisenberg, warning him that the book contains classified material and needs to be revised.

The letter said Bolton would be provided with a redacted manuscript by June 19, four days before the book is to go on sale, June 23.

In response, Cooper said his client scrupulously complied with national security requirements and expects his book will be available to the public as planned.

Cooper provided a lengthy response to Eisenberg’s letter detailing Bolton’s efforts since last December to vet the manuscript. Both Bolton and Cooper have said they are confident the manuscript does not contain classified material.

