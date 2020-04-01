The latest Post-ABC News poll shows President Trump and his likely rival in November, former vice president Joe Biden, in a tightly competitive race, with Trump moving from what was a seven-point deficit in February to a near tie with Biden.

The stimulus deal has $400 million of election assistance for states, far less than Democrats had said would be necessary. There are legal, logistical and financial concerns with implementing mail-in balloting for November. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Biden, with a delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, is working to become more visible, sitting for TV interviews, taking questions from reporters and holding a virtual happy hour with supporters. Sanders’s continued presence in the race is worrying some Democrats, scarred by 2016.

Policy: Candidates have laid out where they stand on various issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

