Some Democrats are privately concerned that the two leading candidates have run such a fierce race to the end that it could hurt their chances of unifying for the battle later this year against Van Drew, who spent more than 25 years in local Democratic politics before winning the South Jersey congressional district and helping hand the gavel to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Will Cunningham, a local lawyer who previously worked for Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), has run an impressive campaign — the Philadelphia Inquirer endorsed him over his two better-known rivals — but has trailed in fundraising and local endorsements, although his presence on the ballot could tilt the race in one direction.

Final results in some races are not expected until later this month; some 6 million voters received mail ballots or applications to request such ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. Election officials have until July 14 to accept mail ballots postmarked on or before July 7.

The competitive South Jersey primary is part of New Jersey’s increased role as a key bulwark in Pelosi’s Democratic majority. Just four years ago, the state’s delegation in the House was evenly divided at six Republicans and six Democrats, with few races drawing much interest from either the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee or the National Republican Congressional Committee.

But as Trump became the GOP nominee in 2016, and particularly after he won the presidency, New Jersey’s heavily suburban districts made a sharp break against Trump’s brand of Republican politics.

By the time the new House was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2019, 11 Garden State Democrats took the oath, with Rep. Christopher H. Smith the lone New Jersey Republican left standing.

Republicans have made reclaiming ground there a key part of their remote hope of regaining the House majority in the November elections. They landed one of their best recruits, state Sen. Tom Kean Jr., to run against freshman Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) in the north-central New Jersey counties of Somerset, Union and Hunterdon.

The NRCC had given early support to Kate Gibbs, 33, a first-time candidate with moderate GOP establishment backing, to challenge Rep. Andy Kim (D) in a key swing district that stretches from the Delaware River to the Atlantic Ocean.

But Gibbs must first get past David Richter, a construction executive who originally wanted to run as the GOP nominee against Van Drew, until Van Drew switched parties and locked down near universal support with Trump’s endorsement.

Republican hopes have faded a bit in terms of defeating Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D), who won in what was previously conservative territory in 2016, and Mikie Sherrill (D), who was part of the wave of Democratic female candidates with national security backgrounds who epitomized the 2018 midterm elections.

It probably would be a good night for Republicans if, in November, they picked up one or two seats in New Jersey. If Democrats return to an 11-to-1 edge in their House delegation, that probably would signal a long night for the GOP across the nation.

The Van Drew race will be the marquee matchup, in the primary and then the general election.

On his first day in office, he drew immediate concern from liberal activists when he declined to vote for Pelosi as speaker during the biennial roll call vote. In October, he voted against starting an initial inquiry into the impeachment of Trump, prompting Harrison to float a potential insurgent candidacy against him in the Democratic primary.

He then voted in December against both articles of impeachment, connected to Trump’s effort to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate his leading opponent, Joe Biden, and the next day, Van Drew shook Trump’s hand in the Oval Office and pledged his “undying support” to the leader of his new political party.

At that point Harrison quickly locked down the support of South Jersey’s most influential political figure, George Norcross, who had been a longtime patron of Van Drew’s, and, soon after, six of the eight local Democratic county parties endorsed her.

Kennedy, a former teacher, jumped into the race after the holidays and has been running an unusual campaign for someone with such a famous last name — as an anti-establishment insurgent trying to ride the recent energy of grass-roots activists.

She won the backing of Atlantic County Democrats, a key bloc that will likely account for a little more than 40 percent of the primary vote, almost all of which has been done through the mail because the coronavirus pandemic has shut down traditional politicking.

Kennedy has leaned heavily on her in-laws’ lineage to round up out-of-state support from influential backers such as Martin Luther King III, whose voice is featured in radio ads running in Atlantic City. Her campaign mail literature shows pictures of Kennedys including John F. Kennedy at his presidential inauguration and her late father-in-law, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.), standing with Barack Obama when the senator threw his support behind the future president’s campaign in early 2008.

“The unfinished work of social justice,” she told The Washington Post in a late-June interview. “And that’s what I think people are really hungry for right now.”

Kennedy has raised more money than Harrison or Cunningham, and in the final weeks of the race she collected the endorsements of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.). Murphy has been engaged in a costly political civil war with Norcross and his top ally, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, for several years, and this congressional primary is serving as their latest proxy battle.

State officials say they cannot recall Norcross’s operatives losing a primary in this part of New Jersey, and Harrison might have the edge because of the level of organization required for such an unusual race.

“The Kennedys as outsiders,” Harrison said in a late-June interview, marveling at how the Kennedys played the inside game to ring up so much financial support. “That is how they’re marketing this.”

