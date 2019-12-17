220: The number of female lawmakers, 12 more than were elected in the last election in 2017. Women now occupy one-third of all 650 seats. More than half of opposition Labour Party lawmakers are women, compared to only one in four Conservatives.

65: The number of members of Parliament from ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 52.

45: The minimum number of lawmakers who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual, a similar number to 2017. The 2019 tally may be incomplete.

23: The age of the youngest lawmaker, Labour’s Nadia Whittome. A growing number of lawmakers under 30 may help lower the average age for members of Parliament, which in 2017 was 50.

