“Regrets for the unjustified decision of the (Russian Foreign Ministry), merely a retaliatory political decision,” Bujar Osmani, North Macedonia’s foreign minister, wrote on Twitter.
“This will undoubtedly have a negative influence on the bilateral relations between the Republic of North Macedonia and the Russian Federation.”
Relations between the two countries have soured since North Macedonia joined NATO last year.
Officials in North Macedonia have given no reason for the expulsion of a senior Russian diplomat stationed in the capital, Skopje, from the country in mid-May.