President Trump told members of Congress that he agrees “100 percent” that some U.S. forces should remain in Syria, an about-face from his insistence months ago that the American mission there was complete and that all U.S. troops would return home immediately.

In a handwritten notation to members of Congress who had written to Trump in concern over his withdrawal plan, Trump said, “I agree 100% All is being done”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had previously announced the reversal, which will keep about 200 members of the U.S. military in Syria, but the letter appears to be Trump’s first direct commentary on his change of heart.

Trump penned his response, in bold lettering that appeared to come from a Sharpie marker, directly on a copy of the letter from Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and a bipartisan group of 11 other senators who had written the president on Feb. 22. The letter applauded the White House announcement on Feb. 21 that “a small peacekeeping group of about 200” U.S. troops will stay in Syria beyond the planned withdrawal of most American forces this spring.

That announcement did not specify the residual force’s mission or how long they would stay, but Graham and other lawmakers welcomed it as a sign that Trump had listened to concerns that a complete withdrawal would endanger fragile military gains against the Islamic State group also known as ISIS.

“A stabilizing force, which includes a small contingent of American troops and ground forces from our European allies, is essential to ensure stability and prevent the return of ISIS,” the senators wrote.

The letter-writers told Trump they had all attended the Munich Security Conference the previous weekend, and heard strong support among European and other allies for a continuing American presence.

Trump’s response, first reported by NBC News, also included hand-drawn parentheses or bracket marks around a paragraph that began: “Like you, we seek to ensure that all of the gains made in Syria are not lost, that ISIS never returns, that Iran is not emboldened, and that we consolidate our gains,” ahead of potential political negotiations.

The handwritten response is not dated, and it was not immediately clear when Trump replied. A copy of the letter was also obtained by The Washington Post.

Graham had openly disagreed with Trump late last year, when the president abruptly announced that the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria would come home right away. The announcement fit with Trump’s pledge during the 2016 campaign to end U.S. involvement in what he called unwinnable Mideast wars, but nonetheless took advisers by surprise.

Jim Mattis, probably Trump’s most respected Cabinet member, resigned as defense secretary following the Syria decision.

Graham lobbied European allies at Munich to support a sort of emergency strike force to prevent the regrouping of the Islamic State fighting forces.

“A safe zone in Syria made up of international forces is the best way to achieve our national security objectives of continuing to contain Iran, ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS, protecting our Turkish allies, and securing the Turkish border with Syria,” Graham said in response to Trump’s announcement last month. “With this decision, President Trump has decided to follow sound military advice.”

Trump originally suggested that all U.S. forces would be withdrawn immediately because their job was done, but then appeared to agree with Graham and others that any withdrawal must be gradual and orderly. He has complained that his evolving positions have been mischaracterized.

“I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 31.

U.S. military officials are currently working to refine plans for keeping a small residual force in Syria. There are approximately 3,000 U.S. servicemembers in Syria, an increase of about a third from the force the United States had long maintained against the Islamic State.

The additional troops are there to help execute a two-pronged mission: helping local partner forces finish off Islamic State holdouts in eastern Syria while also making preparations to remove most troops in coming months in keeping with Trump’s wishes.

The residual force is expected to consist of roughly 400 people distributed between northeast Syria, where they will seek to avert an Islamic State comeback and head off clashes between U.S.-backed forces and troops from neighboring Turkey, and southeast Syria. Turkey considers the U.S. partner force, dominated by Kurdish troops, a terror threat.

The remaining American forces will be located at the al-Tanf garrison, along Syria’s border with Iraq and Jordan. That base, which sits along a highway linking Tehran to Damascus, is seen as serving a strategic role in containing Iran’s expansion in the Levant.

Missy Ryan contributed to this story.