President Trump is expected to call for more bipartisan cooperation in Washington during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address — a stark contrast with his caustic political rhetoric that seemed unlikely to change many minds in a Congress bitterly divided over Trump’s policies.

This is to be Trump’s third address to Congress as president and his first since Democrats retook control of the House last month. He will give the speech in the shadow of an ongoing battle over his call for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border; the address was delayed from its original date last month because the wall fight had prompted a 35-day partial government shutdown.

Another potential shutdown looms in 10 days, as Trump has refused to back down from his demands for the wall and Democrats have refused to approve it.

Still, aides said Trump would call for broad bipartisan cooperation and a spirit of unity across Washington.

“Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future,” Trump is expected to say, according to an excerpt released by the White House. “The decision is ours to make.”

Aides said Trump would back up that call for cooperation by highlighting areas where he hopes to forge consensus with Democrats. Those include cutting the cost of prescription drugs and investing heavily in infrastructure — a long-held Trump goal repeatedly sidetracked by other priorities and White House crises.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate defeated in Georgia last year, is set to give her party’s response. According to excerpts released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, Abrams plans to critique Trump, GOP leaders and the government shutdown, saying, “The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people — but our values.”

Posturing over Trump’s speech — and arguments about what it means for him at this point in his presidency — began long before Trump was to make his scheduled trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

In materials sent to lawmakers’ staffs ahead of the State of the Union, the White House highlighted excerpts and several key messages. The theme of the speech is “Choosing Greatness.”

The White House said Trump would “cast an inspiring vision of American greatness,” “express confidence in this hopeful future” and “encourage Congress to reject the politics of resistance and retribution and instead adopt a spirit of cooperation and compromise.” That’s a markedly different tone from the dark vision of “American carnage” that Trump outlined in his 2017 inaugural address.

In an appearance on Fox News Channel early Tuesday evening, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that Trump was in a “great mood.” His address, she said, would be about “looking forward, a visionary speech about the great things that we can do in this country.”

Before the president gave his speech about bipartisan cooperation, however, he was feuding online with the Senate’s top Democrat, Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.).

Schumer had given a speech that morning saying that, under Trump, the State of the Union was “in need of drastic repair.”

In response, Trump wrote on Twitter, “I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet.”

The president then celebrated the Republican wins in last year’s Senate elections, which increased the GOP’s Senate majority from 51 seats to 53. Trump said Schumer was “just upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would.”

Schumer tweeted his own reply. “Thanks for watching my speech,” he wrote, addressing Trump, “but you must have missed this line: ‘Even more empty than his policy promises are President Trump’s calls each year for unity.’ ”

This is not the first time Trump will use the State of the Union address to call for broader cooperation in Washington. He did it last year, too, urging Congress to find bipartisan compromise on immigration and, again, infrastructure funding.

Neither of those goals were met.

Instead, the president enters this State of the Union with sagging popularity, as his approval ratings dropped during the extended shutdown.

In the crowd Tuesday night will be an assortment of guests invited by Trump and Democrats — many of them there to make political points, even if they don’t speak at all.

Trump’s guests will include two survivors of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October; one of them is a police officer who was shot multiple times. Other guests will underscore the president’s calls for tougher enforcement of immigration laws, including a federal agent who works on human trafficking and the relatives of a Nevada couple killed by an undocumented immigrant.

Another presidential guest: 11 year-old Joshua Trump from Wilmington, Del., who says he’s been bullied because of his last name. Joshua is not related to the president.

Democrats said they were planning to bring guests whose presence would highlight negative effects of Trump’s policies.

Schumer invited Ronan Byrne, a Long Island air traffic controller who worked without pay for 35 days during the government shutdown.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) invited two active-duty transgender Army officers — an implicit critique of Trump’s decision to ban transgender service members.

Pelosi also invited several guests highlighting the toll of gun violence, including Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed last year in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.; Charlie Mirsky, a Parkland student who has organized the March for Our Lives campaign; and Mattie Scott, an activist with the Brady Campaign in San Francisco, in Pelosi’s district.

In addition, dozens of Democratic women — and a few men, too — said they wanted to send a message with their clothing by dressing in white. That color is emblematic of the suffragists who fought to give women the right to vote — a right they achieved with the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Among those dressing in white will be Pelosi, who will sit behind Trump on the House rostrum. It will be the first time she has occupied that seat since 2010, during her previous turn as speaker.

John Wagner contributed to this report.