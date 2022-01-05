“It was terrifying. Somebody (in the gallery) was saying, ‘Do you have a key? Does anybody have a key to the doors?’ Because we didn’t know if the doors could be locked. And so I was focused on planning my escape if I had to get out. I had stretched out on the ground because I couldn’t bend my knee. I’m not even sure how I got from the chair to the ground — I think I rolled — and so I was stretched out, and I had my gas mask in one hand and my cane in the other hand. ... I wasn’t sure I could get up off the floor, but I had a whole plan that I was going to whack an insurrectionist in the knee with the gas mask and then whack them in the other knee with the cane. That’s what I was concerned about is, you know, were we going to get out? Were we going to survive? Were they going to come after us?”