According to Bolton, whose book is scheduled for release next week, Trump told Xi during a summit dinner in June 2019 that an increase in agricultural purchases by Beijing from American farmers would aid his electoral prospects.

At the same meeting, Xi also defended China’s construction of camps to house as many as 1 million Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang — and Trump signaled his approval, Bolton writes in the book.

Some Republicans, such as Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), defended their vote to acquit Trump.

“I haven’t read John Bolton’s book, but I don’t need to rethink my decision,” Alexander said at the Capitol Wednesday evening. “The question was, in the trial, did I need any more evidence to be convinced that President Trump did what he was accused of doing? I said he did it. I was convinced. I didn’t need any more evidence.”

He added: “I simply said that that didn’t rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, which would qualify for conviction on impeachment.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who was the lead impeachment manager, said in a tweet Wednesday that Bolton “may be an author, but he’s no patriot.”

“Bolton’s staff were asked to testify before the House to Trump’s abuses, and did,” Schiff tweeted. “They had a lot to lose and showed real courage. When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) pointed the finger at congressional Republicans, arguing that the revelations make it more important than ever for Democrats to go to the polls in November.

“There is no new piece of evidence, or crime or moral transgression that will cause congressional republicans to do the right thing and stand up to trump,” Schatz tweeted. “We just have to beat them up and down the ticket.”

Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) quipped that Republican members of Congress will likely plead ignorance of the book excerpts.

“Really looking forward to a whole bunch of Republicans in Congress claiming they haven’t seen the Bolton excerpts,” Cicilline said in a tweet.

During the Senate impeachment hearings in January, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) asked the White House defense team why the Senate shouldn’t call Bolton, someone who would have direct knowledge of what went on with Ukraine.

A White House lawyer argued that the Senate’s role was to decide whether the information in the House’s articles of impeachment warranted removal from office, not to gather new evidence.

Murkowski ultimately voted against calling Bolton to testify, blaming the House for a “rushed and flawed” impeachment probe. Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Susan Collins (Maine) were the only Republicans to vote in favor of hearing from Bolton.

In the final days of the impeachment hearings, details from the book leaked about Bolton’s allegation that Trump had been trying to tie U.S. aid to Ukraine to that country launching an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the Democratic Party.

Romney was the first Republican to say the new revelations convinced him they needed to hear from Bolton. While other Republicans said they considered it, only Collins voted with Romney.

