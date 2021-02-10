In early January, Trump pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden’s victory in the state during an hour-long phone call.

The call was cited by the House in its article of impeachment, which accuses Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. House impeachment managers have said his call to the Georgia secretary of state was part of Trump’s long-running attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump also called the top elections investigator on Raffensperger’s staff shortly before Christmas, asking the person to “find the fraud” and become a “national hero.”

In an interview with The Washington Post last month, Raffensperger confirmed that Trump had placed the Dec. 23 call. He said he was not familiar with the specifics of what the president said in the conversation with his chief investigator, but said it was inappropriate for Trump to have tried to intervene in the case.

“That was an ongoing investigation,” Raffensperger said. “I don’t believe that an elected official should be involved in that process.”

In her letter, a copy of which was viewed by The Post, Willis wrote that her office will examine whether anyone illegally solicited election fraud, made false statements to state and local government officials, made threats, or participated in a criminal conspiracy. Her letter was first reported by the New York Times.

She asked officials to preserve all records related to the 2020 election. She said the matter is “of high priority” and will go before a grand jury as soon as March.