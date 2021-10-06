Pence, 62, is being helped by a stable of fans — including many from his years as a stalwart evangelical figure — who believe he can offer a path forward for the Republican Party rooted in the cultural and fiscal conservatism of its past. His potential candidacy serves as a stark test of whether there can be a political life after Trump for a Republican like Pence — who served four years as Trump’s loyal and subservient No. 2, only to be targeted by a pro-Trump mob and reviled as a traitor by Trump and millions of his followers for refusing to attempt to overturn the 2020 election.