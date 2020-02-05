Jeffrey Barr, the president of the buildings’ condo association, confirmed that vote in an email to The Washington Post.

“The reported resident vote on replacing our rooftop signage is accurate. I have no further comments,” Barr wrote. The Palm Beach Post reported that the signs had fallen apart when they were removed in 2017, so replacing them might have required an extra $75,000 cost.

Since Trump took office, at least nine buildings have removed his name from their facades — including six residential buildings in New York and hotels in Toronto, Panama and Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

In this case, the change will be less dramatic: the condos in West Palm Beach will still be called “Trump Plaza,” and there will still be ground-level signs bearing Trump’s name.