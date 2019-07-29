Priorities USA, an independent Democratic effort focused on defeating President Trump in 2020, raised $23.4 million through the first half of the year, while reporting pledges of an additional $64.6 million, the group announced Monday.

The organization, which took a lead role in attacking Republican presidential candidates in 2012 and 2016, has pledged to spend $100 million to defeat Trump through the Democratic primaries, largely through television and digital advertising.

The bulk of the money Priorities USA raised this year — nearly 80 percent — flowed into its nonprofit arm, which does not disclose its donors. Previously, Priorities USA raised most of its donations through its super PAC, which must disclose donors.

So far in 2019, Priorities USA has raised $18.6 million through the nonprofit and $4.8 million through the super PAC, officials said. The super PAC figures will be made public Wednesday through federal filings. The amount raised by its nonprofit probably will not be verified until after the 2020 elections because of delays in nonprofit filings.

Still, the reported amount so far in donations and pledges signals enthusiasm among wealthy Democratic donors who are eager to pour money into defeating Trump but do not yet have a preferred candidate in the Democratic primary.

Aides to longtime donors to the Democratic Party have said they were directing donors to Priorities USA to help shore up the voter-registration and messaging infrastructure while they wait for the sprawling primary field to consolidate.

“We are thrilled with the level of support we have received,” Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, said in a release Monday morning.

Priorities USA’s reported figures raise the stakes for the pro-Trump America First operation, which has announced a goal of $300 million toward Trump’s reelection. America First had aimed to raise $100 million in the 2018 midterms but fell short of its goal, raising about $75 million between its super PAC and affiliated nonprofit.

The Priorities advertising campaign started this month with digital ads in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania focused on voter testimonials of economic hardship under Trump. Some of the ads, running under the brand “Let’s Be Honest USA,” pay to share negative news articles about Trump’s record on Facebook.

The group has also started running voter mobilization campaigns for 2019 municipal elections in key swing states, including Michigan and Florida.

“We are going to engage in turning out voters in those races because it gives us a lot of great opportunities to talk to voters in real time, to test a lot of our messaging, to get on the ground and film,” Cecil said in a briefing last week for reporters.

The group has done extensive swing state polling, as well as surveys of the Latino community. All groups, said Cecil, place concerns over wages and rising health-care costs at the top of their list of concerns, although some regional issues, such as higher concern about global warming in South Florida, have also surfaced.

“The point that we have consistently made is that Americans are experiencing Donald Trump’s economy in a way that is fundamentally different than most of the headlines,” Cecil said. “So we think people want to hear about the economy. They want to hear about health care. They want hear about how we’re going to make health care more affordable.”

Cecil said his internal polling projects a tight race between Trump and an unnamed Democratic opponent. To win the decisive states, Democrats will have to maintain projected Democratic vote margins among working-class white voters and achieve high turnout among nonwhite communities.

The $18.6 million reportedly raised by Priorities USA, a politically active nonprofit, exceeds what it raised in the 2015-16 election cycle. According to its tax filings, Priorities USA raised $17.6 million in the two-year 2016 election cycle.

Priorities USA Action, the super PAC side of the operation that discloses donors, spent more than $75 million to support President Barack Obama in 2012 and nearly $191 million to support Hillary Clinton in 2016. At this point in 2015, the super PAC had reported raising $15.7 million, filings show.

Funding for the super PAC has historically come from a relatively small group of wealthy business executives and financiers. In both 2016 and 2018, top donors included investors Donald Sussman, George Soros and Fred Eychaner, all of whom have been major donors to other Democratic election efforts.