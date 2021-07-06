Then there were people who had not voted in either 2016 or 2018. They made up almost 20 percent of the electorate, and they went narrowly for Biden, by 49 to 47 percent. Trump’s campaign had hoped to win the election by motivating people sympathetic to him who had not voted in 2016. The findings in the Pew survey show that Trump was able to bring out many of those targeted supporters, and he did better than some pre-election polls had suggested he might do. But the survey highlights that Biden and the Democrats were also able to draw many new people into the electorate.