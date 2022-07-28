India expresses deep concern about executions in Myanmar

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW DELHI — India on Thursday expressed “deep concern” at Myanmar’s executions of four political prisoners. This was India’s first reaction to the executions carried out last weekend. All were tried, convicted and sentenced by a military tribunal with no access to appeal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight India supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ efforts to bring peace to Myanmar, which has been rocked by civil unrest and widespread fighting since the military seized power from an elected government in February 2021.

“We have noted these developments (executions) with deep concern. As a neighboring country, we have always highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the issue. The rule of law and democratic process must be upheld,” said a statement by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“As a friend of the people of Myanmar, we will continue to support Myanmar’s return to democracy and stability,” he said.

India and Myanmar share a long land border of over 1,600 km (1,000 miles) and a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. The proximity of the two countries has helped Myanmar become a key partner in India’s fight in the remote northeast against dozens of ethnic insurgent groups whose demands range from independent homelands to maximum autonomy within India.

India and Myanmar in recent years have signed defense cooperation agreements committing to peace and stability in border areas, and they promised to not allow anyone to use their respective soil for hostile activities against the other side.

