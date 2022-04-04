Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the militants.

Attackers also fired Monday at two Indian workers in southern Pulwama district, leaving them injured, police said. Hours earlier, two laborers were injured late Sunday in a gunfire attack in Pulwama.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the string of attacks.

There was no independent confirmation of the incidents.

Both India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.