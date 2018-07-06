In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. (Robert Scheer/AP)

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill on Friday said he will not step down amid mounting pressure from state officials following allegations that he groped four women, including a state lawmaker, at a party in March.

In a statement, Hill said he is not resigning and described the allegations against him as “vicious and false.”

“At no time did I ever grab or touch anyone inappropriately,” Hill said. “The lack of fairness and the failure to recognize my constitutional rights are a complete travesty.”

Hill‘s statement came hours after a state lawmaker went public with allegations of misconduct against him.

State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon (D) was one of several women who had previously spoken to investigators regarding Hill’s alleged improper behavior at a party marking the end of the legislative session. Details of the probe, which was launched by state legislative leaders and conducted by a private law firm, were leaked to local media earlier this week, although none of the accusers was named.

In a letter published Friday on the website of the Times of Northwest Indiana, Candelaria Reardon said that Hill, a Republican, had groped her at the party on March 15.

“As we were exchanging pleasantries, Curtis Hill leaned toward me as if he could not hear me and placed his hand on my back and slid his hand down to my buttocks and grabbed it,” Candelaria Reardon wrote. “I said ‘back off,’ and walked away, as the staffer with me stood shocked.”

She said that later that night, Hill approached her from behind, again put his hand on her back and told her, “That skin. That back.” The lawmaker said she recoiled before Hill could grab her buttocks again.

The Indianapolis Star reported on Monday that according to a memo prepared by the law firm, a total of four women had accused Hill of drunkenly groping them at the party. In addition to Candelaria Reardon, a legislative staffer said Hill slid his hand down her back and groped her buttocks, even after she tried to remove his hand. A different staffer said Hill rubbed her back for two minutes, making her uncomfortable, while another said Hill put his arm around her waist and hugged her close until she moved away.

Indiana’s state House and Senate leaders said in a statement to the newspaper at the time that “the matter has been addressed with the Attorney General to the satisfaction of the employees involved.”

Yet one of the accusers told the paper that she was disappointed that it appeared no steps had been taken to formally punish Hill.

Among those now calling for Hill’s resignation are three of the state’s top Republicans. In statements Thursday night, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long urged Hill to step down and called for a state inspector general investigation into his behavior.

The Star on Friday noted that “it remains unclear why legislative leaders waited until Thursday — seven weeks after the initial allegations and more than two weeks after receiving the memo.”

In his statement Friday, Hill called for an independent probe conducted by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, rather than by state Inspector General Lori Torres, whose office has said it will proceed with a “full and fair” investigation into Hill’s behavior.

Hill argued that any probe led by the inspector general’s office would be “prejudicial” since Torres was appointed by Holcomb, who has called for Hill to step down.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus on Friday called on Hill to apologize and resign, saying in a statement that “there is only one clear course of action here.” Hill is an African American.

Several state Democrats have also urged Hill to step down.

In her letter, Candelaria Reardon wrote that she had originally planned to approach Hill privately to discuss his behavior but later decided to report the matter to state House leaders after learning that Hill had allegedly groped other women at the party.

“I realized that this was bigger than me, and I had an obligation to report it to our House leadership, to protect these women and any others, from Curtis Hill’s deviant conduct,” she wrote.

She also called on state House leaders to “create a method whereby deviant behavior is held accountable, no matter the perpetrator’s title.”