Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on July 9. (Michael Conroy/AP)

A defiant Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Monday that he would resist mounting calls to resign, citing a “rush to judgment” over allegations that he had groped four women, including a state lawmaker.

“A week ago today, I had a name. I want my name back,” Hill (R) said at a news conference at which he described himself as “a condemned man, condemned without trial.”

“These past several days have witnessed my name and reputation dragged through the gutter in ways I would have never imagined,” he said, blaming a media with an “appetite for scandal.”

Hill, who took office last year, was the subject of an investigation launched by state legislative leaders and conducted by a private law firm of allegations that he had groped women at a March 15 party marking the end of the Indiana legislative session.

Details of the investigation were leaked to local media last week, although none of the accusers were named.

On Friday, two women went public with allegations of misconduct by Hill, including state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon (D). Gabrielle McLemore, who is communications director for the Indiana Senate Democrats, also said she was inappropriately touched at the party.

The Indianapolis Star reported last week that according to a memo prepared by the investigating law firm, a total of four women had accused Hill of drunkenly groping them. In addition to Candelaria Reardon and McLemore, two legislative staffers said they were groped by him. The women were not named in the memo or in the report.

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) is among those who have called on Hill to resign.

“I wish he had reached out to me regarding this accusation before rushing to judgment,” Hill said Monday.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus also has called on Hill to apologize and resign, saying in a statement that “there is only one clear course of action here.” Hill is an African American.

Several state Democrats also have urged Hill to step down.

In a statement, Candelaria Reardon said she would cooperate with the investigative process and called for Hill to be held accountable for his “abhorrent” behavior.

“When we take the oath of office, to serve the citizens of Indiana, we agree to be held to a certain standard and honor the trust the public has placed in us,” she said. “Curtis Hill, through his actions has betrayed the public trust, and lied about his actions to the very citizens he serves.”