The 27-year-old Correia has handed most of his day-to-day duties to the city council president.

Correia was first elected at age 23 and finished second to school committee member Paul Coogan in September’s primary.

Correia has pleaded not guilty to extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

He has also pleaded not guilty to defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing to fund a lavish lifestyle and further his political career.

