OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he lied to federal agents who were investigating illegal contributions to his campaign, and prosecutors say they plan to call a top aide to the Republican congressman as a trial witness. Fortenberry made his initial appearance in federal court in Los Angeles via an online video-chatting service. A judge ordered him to post a $50,000 bond and told him not to have any contact with prosecution witnesses outside of his attorney’s presence, but allowed him to avoid spending time in jail while the case proceeds.