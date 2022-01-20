He called for world economic leaders to cooperate on trade, industrialization and technology to aid the pandemic recovery.
“I will intensify interactions with world economic actors during the Indonesian presidency,” Widodo said, “I really hope the economic actors — all of you — have thoughts, concrete offers, which can be submitted to be part of the concrete achievements of the G20 summit.”
Unlike that summit later this year, the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting is for world and business leaders to discuss big ideas, not make deals on how to act. COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum’s in-person gathering in Davos, Switzerland, but some panels and addresses are being held online.