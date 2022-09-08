Indonesian students protest against fuel price hikes

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Hundreds of students rallied in Indonesia’s capital on Thursday to protest sharp increases in fuel prices by the government.
Protests have been held in several large cities since Monday by students, workers, farmers, fishermen and teachers.
Workers are planning more rallies and considering a national strike unless the increase is rescinded, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, Said Iqbal, said Tuesday.
President Joko Widodo said the government was forced to raise fuel prices because the country’s energy subsidies had tripled this year to 502 trillion rupiah ($34 billion) as a result of rising global prices of oil and gas.
The government has subsidized fuel for decades in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation of more than 270 million people.
Higher fuel prices are a politically sensitive issue that could trigger broader price hikes. In 1998, an increase in fuel prices sparked riots that helped topple longtime dictator Suharto.