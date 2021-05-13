The session comes ahead of a critical Memorial Day deadline the White House set for “progress” — which also has yet to be really defined — on advancing Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan. Key committees are trying to push forward transportation bills that achieve some of the president’s initiatives by then, although some of those discussions are snarled in partisan disputes.
While lofty platitudes are being paid to bipartisanship from most of the parties involved, none of them have been able to map out a path toward a deal that will satisfy enough Republicans to give Biden the cross-party achievement he craves without significantly sacrificing Democrats’ ambitions on a transformational jobs plan.
A key test of whether such a bipartisan achievement is possible will come Thursday, when Biden will meet privately with a half-dozen Republican senators who have been crafting the party’s alternative to the White House’s sweeping, $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.
“In any case, it is almost certain to be the biggest infrastructure package that ever wound up on a president’s desk, whether it’s $600 billion or $800 billion,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said of potential bipartisan efforts ahead of the meeting. “At the end of the day, we’d believe that the White House could figure out how to say yes to a deal like that. And you would think we could.”
The Thursday afternoon sit-down is the next in a series of meetings between the White House and Capitol Hill, but it could be among the most consequential. In addition to Blunt, a member of leadership, the White House has invited several other key Senate Republicans who hold top roles on committees that will finance any infrastructure package and define precisely what infrastructure means.
The GOP counteroffer is a fraction of what Biden has proposed, although several Senate Republicans such as Blunt have indicated that they are willing to go somewhat higher on the final price tag. The White House has also yet to directly convey to GOP negotiators how low Biden is willing to go. What Republicans say they won’t do is to stretch the traditional definition of infrastructure to include spending the White House says is necessary to revitalize the economy, such as home health care.
To bolster their ranks ahead of the discussions with Biden, Senate GOP leaders shared internal polling at a closed-door lunch earlier this week that showed voters generally preferred a scaled-back infrastructure plan, according to an official familiar with the figures.
In the poll, about 37 percent of those surveyed said they favored the Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, while 47 percent said they preferred the Republicans’ targeted plan at a fraction of the cost, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal data collected for Senate Republicans.
Any agreement “needs to meet what 18 months ago the average reporter would have said infrastructure was,” Blunt said.
Another significant sticking point is how any package will be paid for, and that is unlikely to be resolved during Thursday’s meeting.
The main source of revenue the White House wants to use to finance its proposal would require unraveling parts of the 2017 tax law, which GOP senators have said is a “red line” for them and a position that top Republican leaders underscored in a separate meeting with Biden on Wednesday. In turn, Senate Republicans have proposed raising the gas tax and implementing user fees for other modes of transportation, although the White House has said Biden opposes a gas tax hike.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who has been the chief GOP emissary between the White House and Senate Republicans on the issue, said she plans to focus the negotiation primarily on what the two sides actually want to spend money on. How to pay for it, she said, will come later.
“I think that’s the best starting place for us,” Capito said Wednesday. She will lead the discussions on Thursday with Biden, along with Blunt and GOP Sens. John Barrasso (Wyo.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Roger Wicker (Miss.).
But Capito, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and virtually all other Senate Republicans have warned that they won’t touch the 2017 tax overhaul, drawing fresh criticism from Democrats that the GOP is unwilling to compromise.
“The Republicans are saying those megacorporations that use roads and bridges and transportation systems every single day as part of their efforts to generate revenue . . . shouldn’t have to pay a penny, and their employees, middle-income workers, should have to bear the burden,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chairman of the Finance Committee, said Wednesday.
From there, potential revenue options get more obscure. Crapo, the ranking Republican on the Finance Committee, said other potential ways to pay for an infrastructure package include public-private partnerships and government bonds. He also expressed some optimism that the White House could embrace some user fees, if not a gas tax increase.
As Biden engages in high-profile meetings with Republicans, lawmakers are working on advancing at least some infrastructure provisions through existing routes, such as legislation that reauthorizes the nation’s surface transportation programs. But even that — traditionally among the most bipartisan of endeavors on Capitol Hill — has seen signs of trouble.
In the Senate, Capito and Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), the chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, have struggled in their negotiations for a surface transportation bill, particularly on climate issues, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Republicans have declined to embrace some climate priorities advocated by Democrats that they had accepted last year when the GOP held the majority, including incentives to reduce emissions, according to one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose ongoing private negotiations.
“We’ve got some sticking points, no doubt about it,” Capito said Wednesday. She called that transportation bill the “anchor” of any broader infrastructure effort between the White House and Congress.
In his own private meeting with the president earlier this week, Carper had emphasized to Biden that any transportation legislation needs to address climate change. Carper and Democrats had secured $10 billion in climate investments from Republicans in the last Congress, and they have insisted on that as a minimum in the ongoing talks on a transportation bill.
Carper said in an interview that he and Capito are in intense negotiations over the transportation bill and stressed that it would include “strong climate provisions.”
The two senators do have a history of achieving agreement, successfully negotiating a $35 billion water package earlier this year that was widely heralded as an encouraging sign for bipartisanship.
Lawmakers set aside the new funds to fix pipes, combat water pollution and deliver federal aid to tribal and rural areas in greatest need. The deal sailed through Carper and Capito’s environment-focused committee and later won an overwhelming 89-2 vote.
“We are proving that our two parties can work together on legislation, including on some of the issues President Biden mentioned,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during the floor debate over the water legislation.
But even the much smaller water package illustrated the trade-offs that Democrats would have to embrace in virtually any infrastructure agreement with Republicans.
The $35 billion bill was a significant departure from the roughly $111 billion that Biden had proposed for improvements to the country’s water system, and his jobs plan also included more ambitious targets, including a goal to replace 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines, along with more aggressive proposals to tackle ills including climate change.
Those kinds of sacrifices — greatly scaling back the Democrats’ ambitions at a time when they hold the levers of power in Washington — are ones others in the party aren’t willing to make.
“We appreciate the White House’s interest in reaching across the aisle to seek Republican support for overwhelmingly popular infrastructure priorities,” write roughly 60 House Democrats across the ideological spectrum in a new letter being sent to Democratic leaders. “While bipartisan support is welcome, the pursuit of Republican votes cannot come at the expense of limiting the scope of popular investments.”
Jeff Stein contributed to this report.