For now, the GOP counteroffer is a fraction of what Biden has proposed, although Blunt and his colleagues in recent days have indicated that they are willing to go somewhat higher on the final price tag. The White House has also yet to directly convey to GOP negotiators how low Biden is willing to go. What Republicans say they won’t do is to stretch the definition of infrastructure to include spending the White House says is necessary to revitalize the economy, such as home health care.