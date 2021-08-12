The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Infrastructure (ARPA-I) would operate as a high-visibility think tank of sorts, filled with engineers and scientists working with state and local governments and universities to improve the government’s capabilities in transportation projects the bill would invest in. The idea, modeled after a similar department created in 2007 during the George W. Bush administration to spur innovation at the Energy Department, was endorsed by Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his staff, who asked that it be included in the infrastructure bill moving through Congress, according to government officials who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the negotiations.