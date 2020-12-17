Politics

Joe Biden has picked0nominees to fill key roles in his administration so far

We are tracking 767 executive branch positions among about 1,250 that require Senate confirmation.
589
positions have no
nominee yet.
15
nominees have been
announced.
32
are being considered
by the Senate.
4
have been confirmed
by the Senate.
Additionally, we have identified 127 appointees so far who are serving in termed positions or who were held over from previous administrations.
Please Note

Presidents are required to fill roughly 4,000 politically appointed positions in the executive branch, including more than 1,250 that require Senate confirmation. The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service are tracking nominees for roughly 800 of those 1,250 positions, including Cabinet secretaries, chief financial officers, general counsels, ambassadors and other critical leadership positions.

President Biden’s government transition, already beset by delays stemming from the late flip of Senate control to Democrats, also could be stalled by an impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump set to begin Feb. 9.

None of Biden’s Cabinet secretaries who lead the largest federal departments were confirmed on Inauguration Day, compared with Trump’s two and Obama’s six secretaries confirmed on Day 1. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the first to win Senate approval two days later. Trump and Obama had 15 Cabinet secretaries in place within the first 100 days.

Biden Cabinet secretaries’ confirmations so far

Nominee announcedSent to SenateConfirmed
Nominee announcedSent to SenateConfirmed

The Senate did approve Avril Haines, Biden’s nominee for director of national intelligence, a role that is also at the Cabinet level, on Day 1.

Confirmations of other Cabinet-level agency leaders

Nominee announcedSent to SenateConfirmed
Nominee announcedSent to SenateConfirmed

To fill the positions tracked here, Biden must formally nominate candidates to be confirmed by the Senate as part of its “advice and consent” responsibilities under the Constitution. From announcement to confirmation, a nominee must pass through several steps, including a formal nomination, a referral to at least one Senate committee, a committee hearing and an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.

Latest updates
As of Jan. 26 at 4:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
  • Secretary, Department of State
    Antony Blinken was confirmed by the Senate.Read more
  • Secretary, Department of Commerce
    A hearing was held for Gina Raimondo.
  • Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
    Alejandro Mayorkas was reported out favorably from committee.
Monday, Jan. 25
  • Secretary, Department of State
    Antony Blinken was reported out favorably from committee.Read more
  • Secretary, Department of the Treasury
    Janet Yellen was confirmed by the Senate.Read more

The tracker will be updated at least twice per day as more positions are considered and filled. Researchers are also working to identify appointees who will continue to serve in termed positions or who were held over from previous administrations. For data questions, please contact tracker@ourpublicservice.org.

Search the database

Department of State

225 positions
Secretary
Confirmed
Antony Blinken
Jan. 26
Confirmed
      
Antony Blinken
Jan. 25
Reported out favorably
      
Antony Blinken
Jan. 19
Referred to Foreign Relations committee
      
Antony Blinken
Nov. 23, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
At Senate
Wendy R. Sherman
Jan. 20
Referred to Foreign Relations committee
      
Wendy R. Sherman
Jan. 16
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary for management and resources
Announced
Brian P. McKeon
Jan. 16
Appointment announced
      
Legal adviser
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for arms control and international security affairs
Announced
Bonnie Jenkins
Jan. 16
Appointment announced
      
Undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights
Announced
Uzra Zeya
Jan. 16
Appointment announced
      
Undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for management
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for political affairs
Announced
Victoria Nuland
Jan. 16
Appointment announced
      
Undersecretary for public diplomacy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for African affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for arms control, verification and compliance
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for consular affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for democracy, human rights and labor
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for diplomatic security
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for economic and business affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for educational and cultural affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for energy resources
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for intelligence and research
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international organization affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international security and nonproliferation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislative affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for political-military affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for population, refugees and migration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief of protocol
No nominee
No nominee
      
Coordinator for counterterrorism
No nominee
No nominee
      
Coordinator for threat reduction programs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director general, Foreign Service
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking with the rank of ambassador at large
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Office of Foreign Missions
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      
Permanent representative of the United States on the Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organizations
No nominee
No nominee
      
Permanent representative of the United States to the Organization of American States
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative of the United States on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, with rank of ambassador
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the European Union
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Vienna office of the United Nations and representative of the United States to the International Atomic Energy Agency
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
No nominee
No nominee
      
Representative to the United Nations for management and reform
No nominee
No nominee
      
Special envoy for North Korean human rights issues
No nominee
No nominee
      
Special representative of the president for nuclear nonproliferation, with the rank of ambassador
No nominee
No nominee
      
United States ambassador to the African Union
No nominee
No nominee
      
United States representative to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva
No nominee
No nominee
      
United States representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
No nominee
No nominee
      
United States representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture
No nominee
No nominee
      
United States representative to the United Nations
At Senate
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Jan. 20
Referred to Foreign Relations committee
      
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Nov. 23, 2020
Appointment announced
      
United States deputy representative to the United Nations
No nominee
No nominee
      
Alternate representative of the United States of America for special political affairs in the United Nations, with the rank of ambassador
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador at large for global women's issues
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador at large for international religious freedom
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador at large for global criminal justice
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Afghanistan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Albania
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Algeria
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Angola
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Argentina
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Armenia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Australia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Austria
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Azerbaijan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Bahamas
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Bahrain
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Bangladesh
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada & Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Belarus
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Belgium
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Belize
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Benin
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Bosnia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Botswana
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Brazil
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Brunei
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Bulgaria
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Burkino Faso
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Burma
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Burundi
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Cape Verde
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Cambodia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Cameroon
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Canada
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Central African Republic
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Chad
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Chile
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, China
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Colombia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Congo
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Congo Republic
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Costa Rica
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Ivory Coast
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Croatia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Cuba
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Cyprus
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Czech Republic
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Denmark
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Djibouti
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Dominican Republic
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Ecuador
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Egypt
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, El Salvador
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Equatorial Guinea
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Estonia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Eswatini
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Ethiopia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Finland
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, France and Monaco
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Gambia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Georgia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Germany
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Ghana
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Guatemala
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Guinea
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Guyana
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Haiti
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Holy See
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Honduras
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Hungary
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Iceland
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, India
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Indonesia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Iraq
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Ireland
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Israel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Italy and San Marino
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Jamaica
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Japan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Jordan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Kazakhstan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Kenya
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Kosovo
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Kuwait
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Kyrgyzstan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Laos
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Latvia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Lebanon
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Lesotho
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Liberia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Libya
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Lithuania
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Luxembourg
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Macedonia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Madagascar and Comoros
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Malawi
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Malaysia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Mali
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Malta
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Marshall Islands
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Mauritania
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Mauritius and Seychelles
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Mexico
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Micronesia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Moldova
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Mongolia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Montenegro
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Morocco
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Mozambique
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Namibia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Nepal
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Netherlands
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, New Zealand and Samoa
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Nicaragua
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Niger
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Nigeria
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Norway
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Oman
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Pakistan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Palau
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Panama
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Paraguay
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Peru
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Poland
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Portugal
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Qatar
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Romania
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Russia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Rwanda
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Saudi Arabia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Serbia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Sierra Leone
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Singapore
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Slovakia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Slovenia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Somalia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, South Africa
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, South Korea
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, South Sudan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Spain and Andorra
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Sri Lanka and Maldives
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Suriname
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Sweden
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Switzerland and Liechtenstein
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Tajikistan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Tanzania
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Thailand
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Timor-Leste
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Togo
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Trinidad and Tobago
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Tunisia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Turkey
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Turkmenistan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, United Arab Emirates
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Ukraine
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Uganda
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, United Kingdom
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Uruguay
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Uzbekistan
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Venezuela
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Vietnam
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Yemen
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Zambia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Ambassador, Zimbabwe
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of Defense

59 positions
Secretary
Confirmed
Lloyd Austin
Jan. 22
Confirmed
      
Lloyd Austin
Jan. 21
Reported out favorably
      
Lloyd Austin
Jan. 19
Referred to Armed Services committee
      
Lloyd Austin
Dec. 8, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Secretary of the Air Force
No nominee
No nominee
      
Secretary of the Army
No nominee
No nominee
      
Secretary of the Navy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy secretary
At Senate
Kathleen Hicks
Jan. 20
Referred to Armed Services committee
      
Kathleen Hicks
Dec. 30, 2020
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel of the Air Force
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel of the Army
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel of the Navy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary of defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief information officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief management officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for intelligence
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for personnel and readiness
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for policy
At Senate
Colin Kahl
Jan. 20
Referred to Armed Services committee
      
Colin Kahl
Dec. 30, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Undersecretary for research and engineering
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary of the Air Force
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary of the Army
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary of the Navy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary for research and engineering
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary for intelligence and security
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary of defense policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary (comptroller)
No nominee
No nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary for intelligence
No nominee
No nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary for personnel and readiness
No nominee
No nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary for policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for acquisition
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Asian and Pacific security affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for health affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for homeland defense and global security
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international security affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislative affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical and biological defense
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for readiness
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for special operations and low-intensity conflict
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for strategy, plans and capabilities
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for sustainment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, logistics
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations, environment and energy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for civil works
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director for operational test and evaluation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, cost assessment and program evaluation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general of the National Security Agency
Holdover
Robert Storch
Dec. 21, 2017
Confirmed
      
Robert Storch
Sept. 14, 2017
Reported out favorably (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Robert Storch
Sept. 12, 2017
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Robert Storch
Sept. 12, 2017
Discharged (Armed Services)
      
Robert Storch
July 25, 2017
Referred to Armed Services committee
      
Robert Storch
July 25, 2017
Reported out favorably (Select Committee on Intelligence)
      
Robert Storch
June 19, 2017
Referred to Select Committee on Intelligence
      
Robert Storch
June 16, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Director, National Reconnaissance Office
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of Justice

29 positions
Attorney general
At Senate
Merrick Garland
Jan. 20
Referred to Judiciary committee
      
Merrick Garland
Jan. 6
Appointment announced
      
Deputy attorney general
At Senate
Lisa Monaco
Jan. 20
Referred to Judiciary committee
      
Lisa Monaco
Jan. 7
Appointment announced
      
Associate attorney general
At Senate
Vanita Gupta
Jan. 20
Referred to Judiciary committee
      
Vanita Gupta
Jan. 7
Appointment announced
      
Solicitor general
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the antitrust division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the civil division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the civil rights division
At Senate
Kristen Clarke
Jan. 20
Referred to Judiciary committee
      
Kristen Clarke
Jan. 7
Appointment announced
      
Assistant attorney general for the criminal division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the justice programs division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the national security division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the Office of Legislative Affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the Office of the Legal Counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the tax division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Drug Enforcement Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy administrator, Drug Enforcement Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chairman, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No nominee
      
Special counsel for immigration-related unfair employment practices
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chairman, Foreign Claims Settlement Commission
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Community Relations Service
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation
Holdover
Christopher A. Wray
Aug. 1, 2017
Confirmed
      
Christopher A. Wray
July 20, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Christopher A. Wray
June 26, 2017
Referred to Judiciary committee
      
Christopher A. Wray
June 7, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Director, Office on Violence Against Women
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, U.S. Marshals Service
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of the Treasury

26 positions
Secretary
Confirmed
Janet Yellen
Jan. 25
Confirmed
      
Janet Yellen
Jan. 22
Reported out favorably
      
Janet Yellen
Jan. 19
Referred to Finance committee
      
Janet Yellen
Nov. 30, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
At Senate
Wally Adeyemo
Jan. 20
Referred to Finance committee
      
Wally Adeyemo
Nov. 30, 2020
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for domestic finance
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for international affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary/designated assistant secretary for international finance
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary (deputy undersecretary) for legislative affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for economic policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial institutions
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial markets
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial stability
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international markets and development
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for investment security
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for tax policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for terrorist financing
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner of Internal Revenue Service
Termed position
Charles P. Rettig
Sept. 12, 2018
Confirmed
      
Charles P. Rettig
July 19, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Charles P. Rettig
Feb. 13, 2018
Referred to Finance committee
      
Charles P. Rettig
Feb. 8, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Chief counsel, Internal Revenue Service
No nominee
No nominee
      
Comptroller of the currency
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Office of Financial Research
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, U.S. Mint
Termed position
David J. Ryder
March 21, 2018
Confirmed
      
David J. Ryder
Jan. 17, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
David J. Ryder
Jan. 8, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
David J. Ryder
Jan. 8, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member, Financial Stability Oversight Council
Termed position
Thomas E. Workman
March 21, 2018
Confirmed
      
Thomas E. Workman
Feb. 8, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Thomas E. Workman
Jan. 8, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Thomas E. Workman
Jan. 8, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      
Special inspector general (Pandemic Response Accountability Committee)
Holdover
Brian D. Miller
June 2, 2020
Confirmed
      
Brian D. Miller
May 18, 2020
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Brian D. Miller
May 12, 2020
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Brian D. Miller
May 12, 2020
Reported out favorably (Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs)
      
Brian D. Miller
April 6, 2020
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Brian D. Miller
April 3, 2020
Appointment announced
      

Department of Energy

23 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Jennifer Granholm
Jan. 20
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
Jennifer Granholm
Dec. 15, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for management and performance
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for nuclear security/administrator for nuclear security
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for science
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for electricity delivery and energy reliability
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for environmental management
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for fossil energy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for nuclear energy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, U.S. Energy Information Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy administrator for defense programs, National Nuclear Security Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Principal deputy administrator, National Nuclear Security Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Office of Minority Economic Impact
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Office of Science
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Teri L. Donaldson
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Teri L. Donaldson
Aug. 21, 2018
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Teri L. Donaldson
July 24, 2018
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Teri L. Donaldson
July 24, 2018
Reported out favorably (Energy and Natural Resources)
      
Teri L. Donaldson
June 11, 2018
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
Teri L. Donaldson
June 6, 2018
Appointment announced
      

Department of Transportation

22 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Pete Buttigieg
Jan. 21
Hearing held
      
Pete Buttigieg
Jan. 20
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Pete Buttigieg
Dec. 15, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
Announced
Polly Trottenberg
Jan. 18
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer and assistant secretary for budget and programs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary of transportation for policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for governmental affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for transportation policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Highway Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Transit Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Maritime Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
Termed position
Patrick Fuchs
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Patrick Fuchs
April 25, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Patrick Fuchs
March 6, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Patrick Fuchs
March 2, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
Termed position
Michelle A. Schultz
Nov. 20, 2020
Confirmed
      
Michelle A. Schultz
July 10, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Michelle A. Schultz
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Michelle A. Schultz
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
Termed position
Martin J. Oberman
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Martin J. Oberman
Aug. 1, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Martin J. Oberman
July 17, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Martin J. Oberman
July 5, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
Termed position
Robert E. Primus
Nov. 18, 2020
Confirmed
      
Robert E. Primus
Sept. 16, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Robert E. Primus
July 29, 2020
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Robert E. Primus
July 29, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Ann Begeman
Dec. 10, 2016
Confirmed
      
Ann Begeman
Dec. 7, 2016
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Ann Begeman
Dec. 7, 2016
Reported out favorably
      
Ann Begeman
Dec. 7, 2016
Appointment announced
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Eric J. Soskin
Dec. 21, 2020
Confirmed
      
Eric J. Soskin
Oct. 26, 2020
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Eric J. Soskin
Oct. 26, 2020
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Eric J. Soskin
Sept. 16, 2020
Reported out favorably (Commerce, Science, and Transportation)
      
Eric J. Soskin
June 22, 2020
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Eric J. Soskin
May 15, 2020
Appointment announced
      

Executive Office of the President

22 positions
Director, Office of Management and Budget
At Senate
Neera Tanden
Jan. 20
Referred to Budget committee
      
Neera Tanden
Jan. 20
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Neera Tanden
Nov. 30, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy director, Office of Management and Budget
At Senate
Shalanda Young
Jan. 20
Referred to Budget committee
      
Shalanda Young
Jan. 20
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Shalanda Young
Jan. 15
Appointment announced
      
Deputy director for management, Office of Management and Budget
At Senate
Jason Miller
Jan. 20
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Jason Miller
Jan. 15
Appointment announced
      
Intellectual property enforcement coordinator, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No nominee
      
Controller, Office of Federal Financial Management, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Office of Federal Procurement Policy, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers
At Senate
Cecilia Rouse
Jan. 20
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Cecilia Rouse
Nov. 30, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Chairman, Council on Environmental Quality
At Senate
Brenda Mallory
Jan. 20
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Brenda Mallory
Dec. 16, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member, Council on Environmental Quality
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member, Council on Environmental Quality
No nominee
No nominee
      
U.S. trade representative
At Senate
Katherine Tai
Jan. 20
Referred to Finance committee
      
Katherine Tai
Dec. 10, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy U.S. trade representative
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy U.S. trade representative (rank of ambassador)
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy U.S. trade representative (rank of ambassador)
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief agricultural negotiator
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy
At Senate
Eric Lander
Jan. 20
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Eric Lander
Jan. 15
Appointment announced
      
Associate director for science, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Associate director for technology, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Associate director for environment, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Associate director for national security and international affairs, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director of National Drug Control Policy
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of Commerce

21 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Gina Raimondo
Jan. 26
Hearing held
      
Gina Raimondo
Jan. 20
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Gina Raimondo
Jan. 7
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
At Senate
Don Graves
Jan. 20
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Don Graves
Jan. 7
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer and assistant secretary for administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for economic affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for industry and security
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for intellectual property and director, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for international trade
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere and administrator, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for standards and technology
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for communications and information
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for economic development
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for enforcement and compliance
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for environmental observation and prediction
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for export administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for export enforcement
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for industry and analysis
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislative and intergovernmental affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for oceans and atmosphere
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for global markets and director general for the United States and Foreign Commercial Service
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Census Bureau
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of Health and Human Services

19 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Xavier Becerra
Jan. 20
Referred to Finance committee
      
Xavier Becerra
Dec. 7, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
Announced
Andrea Palm
Jan. 18
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for aging and administrator, Administration for Community Living
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for family support
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial resources
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for health
Announced
Rachel Levine
Jan. 19
Appointment announced
      
Assistant secretary for legislation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for planning and evaluation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for preparedness and response
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, Administration for Children, Youth and Families
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, Administration for Native Americans
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Indian Health Service
No nominee
No nominee
      
Surgeon General
At Senate
Vivek Murthy
Jan. 20
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Vivek Murthy
Dec. 7, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, National Institutes of Health
Holdover
Francis Collins
Aug. 7, 2009
Confirmed
      
Francis Collins
Aug. 4, 2009
Reported out favorably
      
Francis Collins
July 9, 2009
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Francis Collins
July 9, 2009
Appointment announced
      

Department of the Interior

18 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Deb Haaland
Jan. 20
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
Deb Haaland
Dec. 17, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
Announced
Elizabeth Klein
Jan. 18
Appointment announced
      
Solicitor
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for fish, wildlife and parks
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for insular and international affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for land and minerals management
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for policy, management and budget
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for water and science
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary of Indian affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, Bureau of Reclamation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Bureau of Land Management
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, National Park Service
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, U.S. Geological Survey
No nominee
No nominee
      
Special trustee for American Indians
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Mark Lee Greenblatt
Aug. 1, 2019
Confirmed
      
Mark Lee Greenblatt
July 17, 2019
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Mark Lee Greenblatt
June 27, 2019
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Mark Lee Greenblatt
June 27, 2019
Reported out favorably (Energy and Natural Resources)
      
Mark Lee Greenblatt
Jan. 17, 2019
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
Mark Lee Greenblatt
Jan. 11, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Chairman, National Indian Gaming Commission
Termed position
E. Sequoyah Simermeyer
Nov. 21, 2019
Confirmed
      
E. Sequoyah Simermeyer
July 31, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
E. Sequoyah Simermeyer
June 26, 2019
Referred to Indian Affairs committee
      
E. Sequoyah Simermeyer
June 25, 2019
Appointment announced
      

Department of Homeland Security

17 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Alejandro Mayorkas
Jan. 26
Reported out favorably
      
Alejandro Mayorkas
Jan. 19
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Alejandro Mayorkas
Nov. 23, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for intelligence and analysis
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for management
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (formerly National Protection and Programs Directorate)
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for science and technology
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Transportation Security Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency
Announced
Deanne Criswell
Jan. 15
Appointment announced
      
Deputy administrator for resilience, Federal Emergency Management Agencyy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Joseph V. Cuffari
July 25, 2019
Confirmed
      
Joseph V. Cuffari
March 11, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Joseph V. Cuffari
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Joseph V. Cuffari
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      

Department of Education

16 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Miguel Cardona
Jan. 20
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Miguel Cardona
Dec. 22, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
Announced
Cindy Marten
Jan. 18
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for civil rights
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for communications and outreach
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for planning, evaluation and policy development
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for postsecondary education
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for special education and rehabilitative services
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, Rehabilitation Services Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director of the Institute of Education Sciences
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of Labor

15 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Marty Walsh
Jan. 20
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Marty Walsh
Jan. 7
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No nominee
      
Solicitor
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for disability employment policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Employee Benefits Security Administration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for employment and training
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for mine safety and health
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for occupational safety and health
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for policy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for veterans employment and training
No nominee
No nominee
      
Administrator, wage and hour division
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

Environmental Protection Agency

14 positions
Administrator
At Senate
Michael S. Regan
Jan. 20
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Michael S. Regan
Dec. 17, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy administrator
At Senate
Janet McCabe
Jan. 20
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Janet McCabe
Jan. 15
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for administration and resources management
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for air and radiation
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for environmental information
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for international and tribal affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for research and development
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for water
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Sean O'Donnell
Dec. 19, 2019
Confirmed
      
Sean O'Donnell
Dec. 10, 2019
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Sean O'Donnell
Nov. 20, 2019
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Sean O'Donnell
Nov. 20, 2019
Reported out favorably (Environment and Public Works)
      
Sean O'Donnell
Oct. 15, 2019
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Sean O'Donnell
Oct. 15, 2019
Appointment announced
      

U.S. Agency for International Development

14 positions
Administrator
Announced
Samantha Power
Jan. 13
Appointment announced
      
Deputy administrator
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for economic growth, education and environment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Africa
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Asia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for democracy, conflict and humanitarian assistance
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Europe and Eurasia
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for global health
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for legislative and public affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant administrator for the Middle East
No nominee
No nominee
      
Associate administrator for relief, response and resilience
No nominee
No nominee
      
Associate administrator for strategy and operations
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of Housing and Urban Development

13 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Marcia L. Fudge
Jan. 20
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Marcia L. Fudge
Dec. 8, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for administration/chief human capital officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for community planning and development
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental relations
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for housing and federal housing commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for policy development and research
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for public and Indian housing
No nominee
No nominee
      
President, Government National Mortgage Association
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Rae Oliver
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Rae Oliver
Sept. 12, 2018
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Rae Oliver
Aug. 23, 2018
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Rae Oliver
Aug. 23, 2018
Reported out favorably (Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs)
      
Rae Oliver
June 25, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Rae Oliver
June 22, 2018
Appointment announced
      

Department of Agriculture

13 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Tom Vilsack
Jan. 20
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Tom Vilsack
Dec. 8, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
Announced
Jewel H. Bronaugh
Jan. 18
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for food safety
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for natural resources and environment
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for research, education and economics
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for civil rights
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional relations
No nominee
No nominee
      

Department of Veterans Affairs

12 positions
Secretary
At Senate
Denis McDonough
Jan. 20
Referred to Veterans' Affairs committee
      
Denis McDonough
Dec. 10, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for benefits
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for Health
No nominee
No nominee
      
Undersecretary for memorial affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and legislative affairs
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for information and technology
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for enterprise integration
No nominee
No nominee
      
Assistant secretary for the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chairman, Board of Veterans’ Appeals
No nominee
No nominee
      

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

6 positions
Director
Confirmed
Avril Haines
Jan. 20
Confirmed
      
Avril Haines
Jan. 20
Discharged
      
Avril Haines
Jan. 19
Referred to Select Committee on Intelligence
      
Avril Haines
Nov. 23, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Principal deputy director
No nominee
No nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center
No nominee
No nominee
      
Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general of the intelligence community
No nominee
No nominee
      

Federal Election Commission

6 positions
Member
Termed position
James E. Trainor III
May 19, 2020
Confirmed
      
James E. Trainor III
May 7, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
James E. Trainor III
Feb. 27, 2020
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
James E. Trainor III
Feb. 27, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Allen Dickerson
Dec. 9, 2020
Confirmed
      
Allen Dickerson
Dec. 7, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Allen Dickerson
Sept. 16, 2020
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Allen Dickerson
June 26, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Shana M. Broussard
Dec. 9, 2020
Confirmed
      
Shana M. Broussard
Dec. 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Shana M. Broussard
Oct. 30, 2020
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Shana M. Broussard
Oct. 28, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Sean J. Cooksey
Dec. 9, 2020
Confirmed
      
Sean J. Cooksey
Dec. 2, 2020
Hearing held
      
Sean J. Cooksey
Oct. 30, 2020
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Sean J. Cooksey
Oct. 28, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Ellen L. Weintraub
March 18, 2003
Confirmed
      
Ellen L. Weintraub
March 18, 2003
Discharged
      
Ellen L. Weintraub
Jan. 9, 2003
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Ellen L. Weintraub
Jan. 9, 2003
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Steven T. Walther
June 24, 2008
Confirmed
      
Steven T. Walther
Jan. 9, 2007
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Steven T. Walther
Jan. 9, 2007
Appointment announced
      
Steven T. Walther
Reported out with no recommendation
      

Federal Communications Commission

6 positions
Member
Termed position
Brendan Carr
Aug. 3, 2017
Confirmed
      
Brendan Carr
Aug. 2, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Brendan Carr
June 29, 2017
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Brendan Carr
June 29, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Geoffrey Adam Starks
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Geoffrey Adam Starks
June 27, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Geoffrey Adam Starks
June 4, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Geoffrey Adam Starks
June 4, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Nathan A. Simington
Dec. 8, 2020
Confirmed
      
Nathan A. Simington
Nov. 10, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Nathan A. Simington
Sept. 16, 2020
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Nathan A. Simington
Sept. 16, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Jessica Rosenworcel
Aug. 3, 2017
Confirmed
      
Jessica Rosenworcel
Aug. 2, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Jessica Rosenworcel
June 15, 2017
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Jessica Rosenworcel
June 13, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

Federal Reserve System

6 positions
Chairman of the board of governors
Termed position
Jerome H. Powell
Jan. 23, 2018
Confirmed
      
Jerome H. Powell
Jan. 17, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Jerome H. Powell
Jan. 8, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Jerome H. Powell
Jan. 8, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Vice chairman of the board of governors
Termed position
Richard Clarida
Aug. 28, 2018
Confirmed
      
Richard Clarida
June 12, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Richard Clarida
April 24, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Richard Clarida
April 16, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Governor and vice chair for supervision
Termed position
Randal Quarles
July 17, 2018
Confirmed
      
Randal Quarles
Jan. 17, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Randal Quarles
Jan. 8, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Randal Quarles
Jan. 8, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Governor
Termed position
Michelle Bowman
Nov. 15, 2018
Confirmed
      
Michelle Bowman
June 12, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Michelle Bowman
April 24, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Michelle Bowman
April 16, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Governor
Termed position
Lael Brainard
June 12, 2014
Confirmed
      
Lael Brainard
April 29, 2014
Reported out favorably
      
Lael Brainard
Jan. 13, 2014
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Lael Brainard
Jan. 13, 2014
Appointment announced
      
Governor
Termed position
Christopher Waller
Dec. 7, 2020
Confirmed
      
Christopher Waller
July 21, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Christopher Waller
Jan. 28, 2020
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Christopher Waller
Jan. 16, 2020
Appointment announced
      

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

6 positions
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member
Termed position
Janet Dhillon
May 8, 2019
Confirmed
      
Janet Dhillon
Feb. 27, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Janet Dhillon
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Janet Dhillon
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Jocelyn Samuels
Sept. 23, 2020
Confirmed
      
Jocelyn Samuels
June 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Jocelyn Samuels
March 16, 2020
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Jocelyn Samuels
March 2, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Charlotte A. Burrows
Aug. 1, 2019
Confirmed
      
Charlotte A. Burrows
July 30, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Charlotte A. Burrows
July 17, 2019
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Charlotte A. Burrows
July 3, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Keith E. Sonderling
Sept. 22, 2020
Confirmed
      
Keith E. Sonderling
June 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Keith E. Sonderling
March 16, 2020
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Keith E. Sonderling
March 16, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Andrea R. Lucas
Sept. 22, 2020
Confirmed
      
Andrea R. Lucas
June 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Andrea R. Lucas
March 16, 2020
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Andrea R. Lucas
March 2, 2020
Appointment announced
      

National Labor Relations Board

6 positions
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Board member
Termed position
Marvin Kaplan
July 29, 2020
Confirmed
      
Marvin Kaplan
June 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Marvin Kaplan
March 16, 2020
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Marvin Kaplan
March 2, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
William J. Emanuel
Sept. 25, 2017
Confirmed
      
William J. Emanuel
July 19, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
William J. Emanuel
June 29, 2017
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
William J. Emanuel
June 27, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Board member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Board member
Termed position
Lauren McGarity McFerran
July 29, 2020
Confirmed
      
Lauren McGarity McFerran
June 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Lauren McGarity McFerran
March 16, 2020
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Lauren McGarity McFerran
March 2, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
John F. Ring
April 11, 2018
Confirmed
      
John F. Ring
March 14, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
John F. Ring
Jan. 18, 2018
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
John F. Ring
Jan. 12, 2018
Appointment announced
      

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

6 positions
Commissioner
Termed position
Christopher T. Hanson
May 21, 2020
Confirmed
      
Christopher T. Hanson
May 21, 2020
Discharged
      
Christopher T. Hanson
March 2, 2020
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Christopher T. Hanson
Feb. 28, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Annie Caputo
May 24, 2018
Confirmed
      
Annie Caputo
July 12, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Annie Caputo
June 6, 2017
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Annie Caputo
May 22, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
David A. Wright
May 21, 2020
Confirmed
      
David A. Wright
May 21, 2020
Discharged
      
David A. Wright
Jan. 6, 2020
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
David A. Wright
Jan. 6, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Jeffrey Martin Baran
May 24, 2018
Confirmed
      
Jeffrey Martin Baran
Oct. 25, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Jeffrey Martin Baran
Sept. 5, 2017
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Jeffrey Martin Baran
Aug. 25, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Robert J. Feitel
May 4, 2020
Confirmed
      
Robert J. Feitel
March 26, 2020
Reported out favorably (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Robert J. Feitel
Dec. 17, 2019
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Robert J. Feitel
Dec. 17, 2019
Reported out favorably (Environment and Public Works)
      
Robert J. Feitel
Oct. 30, 2019
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Robert J. Feitel
Oct. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      

U.S. International Trade Commission

6 positions
Chairman
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Jason Kearns
March 1, 2018
Confirmed
      
Jason Kearns
Oct. 24, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Jason Kearns
June 29, 2017
Referred to Finance committee
      
Jason Kearns
June 26, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Amy Karpel
Aug. 1, 2019
Confirmed
      
Amy Karpel
June 11, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Amy Karpel
June 5, 2019
Referred to Finance committee
      
Amy Karpel
June 5, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Randolph J. Stayin
Aug. 1, 2019
Confirmed
      
Randolph J. Stayin
June 11, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Randolph J. Stayin
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Finance committee
      
Randolph J. Stayin
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
David S. Johanson
Oct. 31, 2011
Confirmed
      
David S. Johanson
Oct. 11, 2011
Referred to Finance committee
      
David S. Johanson
April 8, 2011
Appointment announced
      
David S. Johanson
Reported out favorably
      
Commissioner
Holdover
Rhonda K. Schmidtlein
March 6, 2014
Confirmed
      
Rhonda K. Schmidtlein
Jan. 15, 2014
Reported out favorably
      
Rhonda K. Schmidtlein
Jan. 6, 2014
Referred to Finance committee
      
Rhonda K. Schmidtlein
Jan. 6, 2014
Appointment announced
      

Export-Import Bank

6 positions
President and chairman
No nominee
No nominee
      
Vice president and vice chairman
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member, board of directors
Termed position
Spencer Bachus III
May 8, 2019
Confirmed
      
Spencer Bachus III
Feb. 26, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Spencer Bachus III
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Spencer Bachus III
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Member, board of directors
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member, board of directors
Termed position
Judith Delzoppo Pryor
May 8, 2019
Confirmed
      
Judith Delzoppo Pryor
Feb. 26, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Judith Delzoppo Pryor
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Judith Delzoppo Pryor
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

5 positions
Member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member
Termed position
Mark C. Christie
Nov. 30, 2020
Confirmed
      
Mark C. Christie
Nov. 18, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Mark C. Christie
July 29, 2020
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
Mark C. Christie
July 27, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
James P. Danly
March 12, 2020
Confirmed
      
James P. Danly
March 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
James P. Danly
Feb. 12, 2020
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
James P. Danly
Feb. 12, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Richard Glick
Nov. 2, 2017
Confirmed
      
Richard Glick
Sept. 19, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Richard Glick
Aug. 2, 2017
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
Richard Glick
Aug. 2, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Allison Clements
Nov. 30, 2020
Confirmed
      
Allison Clements
Nov. 18, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Allison Clements
July 29, 2020
Referred to Energy and Natural Resources committee
      
Allison Clements
July 27, 2020
Appointment announced
      

Securities and Exchange Commission

5 positions
Chairman
Announced
Gary Gensler
Jan. 18
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Hester Maria Peirce
Aug. 6, 2020
Confirmed
      
Hester Maria Peirce
July 21, 2020
Hearing held
      
Hester Maria Peirce
June 2, 2020
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Hester Maria Peirce
June 2, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Caroline A. Crenshaw
Aug. 6, 2020
Confirmed
      
Caroline A. Crenshaw
July 21, 2020
Hearing held
      
Caroline A. Crenshaw
June 18, 2020
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Caroline A. Crenshaw
June 18, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Elad L. Roisman
Sept. 5, 2018
Confirmed
      
Elad L. Roisman
Aug. 23, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Elad L. Roisman
June 4, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Elad L. Roisman
June 4, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Allison Herren Lee
June 20, 2019
Confirmed
      
Allison Herren Lee
June 18, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Allison Herren Lee
April 4, 2019
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Allison Herren Lee
April 2, 2019
Appointment announced
      

Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board

5 positions
Chairman and board member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Board member
Termed position
Jessie Hill Roberson
July 2, 2020
Confirmed
      
Jessie Hill Roberson
Nov. 19, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Jessie Hill Roberson
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Armed Services committee
      
Jessie Hill Roberson
Oct. 3, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Thomas A. Summers
July 2, 2020
Confirmed
      
Thomas A. Summers
June 24, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Thomas A. Summers
May 4, 2020
Referred to Armed Services committee
      
Thomas A. Summers
May 4, 2020
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Joyce Louise Connery
July 2, 2020
Confirmed
      
Joyce Louise Connery
June 24, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Joyce Louise Connery
May 4, 2020
Referred to Armed Services committee
      
Joyce Louise Connery
March 17, 2020
Appointment announced
      

National Transportation Safety Board

5 positions
Chairman and board member
Termed position
Robert L. Sumwalt III
Aug. 3, 2017
Confirmed
      
Robert L. Sumwalt III
June 29, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Robert L. Sumwalt III
May 10, 2017
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Robert L. Sumwalt III
March 23, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Bruce Landsberg
July 24, 2018
Confirmed
      
Bruce Landsberg
Nov. 8, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Bruce Landsberg
Sept. 28, 2017
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Bruce Landsberg
Sept. 15, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Jennifer L. Homendy
July 24, 2018
Confirmed
      
Jennifer L. Homendy
May 22, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Jennifer L. Homendy
April 12, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Jennifer L. Homendy
April 11, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Michael Graham
Dec. 19, 2019
Confirmed
      
Michael Graham
Nov. 13, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Michael Graham
Jan. 9, 2019
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Michael Graham
Dec. 14, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Thomas B. Chapman
Dec. 19, 2019
Confirmed
      
Thomas B. Chapman
Dec. 19, 2019
Discharged
      
Thomas B. Chapman
Oct. 17, 2019
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Thomas B. Chapman
Oct. 7, 2019
Appointment announced
      

Federal Maritime Commission

5 positions
Member
Termed position
Daniel B. Maffei
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Daniel B. Maffei
Jan. 2, 2019
Discharged
      
Daniel B. Maffei
Nov. 15, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Daniel B. Maffei
Nov. 14, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
L. E. Sola
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
L. E. Sola
Jan. 2, 2019
Discharged
      
L. E. Sola
Nov. 15, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
L. E. Sola
Nov. 14, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Carl Whitney Bentzel
Nov. 21, 2019
Confirmed
      
Carl Whitney Bentzel
Nov. 13, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Carl Whitney Bentzel
June 12, 2019
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Carl Whitney Bentzel
June 3, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Rebecca F. Dye
June 29, 2016
Confirmed
      
Rebecca F. Dye
June 15, 2016
Reported out favorably
      
Rebecca F. Dye
May 26, 2016
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Rebecca F. Dye
May 26, 2016
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Michael Khouri
June 29, 2016
Confirmed
      
Michael Khouri
June 29, 2016
Reported out favorably
      
Michael Khouri
June 9, 2016
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Michael Khouri
June 9, 2016
Appointment announced
      

Postal Regulatory Commission

5 positions
Commissioner
Termed position
Michael Kubayanda
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Michael Kubayanda
Nov. 14, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Michael Kubayanda
June 11, 2018
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Michael Kubayanda
June 6, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Ann C. Fisher
Aug. 1, 2019
Confirmed
      
Ann C. Fisher
July 24, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Ann C. Fisher
April 29, 2019
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Ann C. Fisher
March 1, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Ashley Jay Elizabeth Poling
Aug. 1, 2019
Confirmed
      
Ashley Jay Elizabeth Poling
July 24, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Ashley Jay Elizabeth Poling
June 12, 2019
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Ashley Jay Elizabeth Poling
June 4, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Mark Acton
Dec. 10, 2016
Confirmed
      
Mark Acton
Nov. 17, 2016
Reported out favorably
      
Mark Acton
June 16, 2016
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Mark Acton
June 16, 2016
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Robert G. Taub
Dec. 10, 2016
Confirmed
      
Robert G. Taub
Nov. 17, 2016
Reported out favorably
      
Robert G. Taub
Sept. 12, 2016
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Robert G. Taub
Sept. 12, 2016
Appointment announced
      

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

5 positions
Commissioner
Termed position
Heath P. Tarbert
June 5, 2019
Confirmed
      
Heath P. Tarbert
April 1, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Heath P. Tarbert
Jan. 9, 2019
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Heath P. Tarbert
Dec. 11, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Brian D. Quintenz
Aug. 3, 2017
Confirmed
      
Brian D. Quintenz
Aug. 2, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Brian D. Quintenz
May 16, 2017
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Brian D. Quintenz
May 12, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Dawn DeBerry Stump
Aug. 28, 2018
Confirmed
      
Dawn DeBerry Stump
Aug. 2, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Dawn DeBerry Stump
June 12, 2017
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Dawn DeBerry Stump
June 9, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Rostin Behnam
Aug. 3, 2017
Confirmed
      
Rostin Behnam
Aug. 2, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Rostin Behnam
July 13, 2017
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Rostin Behnam
July 13, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Dan Michael Berkovitz
Aug. 28, 2018
Confirmed
      
Dan Michael Berkovitz
July 31, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Dan Michael Berkovitz
April 24, 2018
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Dan Michael Berkovitz
April 16, 2018
Appointment announced
      

Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission

5 positions
Commissioner
Termed position
Marco M. Rajkovich Jr.
March 14, 2019
Confirmed
      
Marco M. Rajkovich Jr.
Feb. 27, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Marco M. Rajkovich Jr.
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Marco M. Rajkovich Jr.
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Arthur R. Traynor
March 14, 2019
Confirmed
      
Arthur R. Traynor
Feb. 27, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Arthur R. Traynor
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Arthur R. Traynor
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
William I. Althen
March 14, 2019
Confirmed
      
William I. Althen
Feb. 27, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
William I. Althen
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
William I. Althen
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      

Federal Trade Commission

5 positions
Chair and commissioner
Termed position
Joseph Simons
April 26, 2018
Confirmed
      
Joseph Simons
Feb. 28, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Joseph Simons
Jan. 25, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Joseph Simons
Oct. 19, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Rohit Chopra
April 26, 2018
Confirmed
      
Rohit Chopra
Feb. 28, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Rohit Chopra
Jan. 25, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Rohit Chopra
Oct. 19, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Christine S. Wilson
April 26, 2018
Confirmed
      
Christine S. Wilson
Feb. 28, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Christine S. Wilson
Jan. 25, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Christine S. Wilson
Jan. 25, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Noah Joshua Phillips
April 26, 2018
Confirmed
      
Noah Joshua Phillips
Feb. 28, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Noah Joshua Phillips
Jan. 25, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Noah Joshua Phillips
Jan. 25, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter
April 26, 2018
Confirmed
      
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter
April 25, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter
April 9, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter
March 26, 2018
Appointment announced
      

U.S. Election Assistance Commission

4 positions
Member
Termed position
Donald L. Palmer
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Donald L. Palmer
Dec. 5, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Donald L. Palmer
July 18, 2018
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Donald L. Palmer
July 11, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Benjamin Hovland
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Benjamin Hovland
Dec. 5, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Benjamin Hovland
Oct. 5, 2018
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Benjamin Hovland
Oct. 3, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member
Holdover
Christy McCormick
Dec. 16, 2014
Confirmed
      
Christy McCormick
Dec. 3, 2014
Reported out favorably
      
Christy McCormick
July 17, 2014
Referred to Rules and Administration committee
      
Christy McCormick
June 17, 2014
Appointment announced
      
Member
No nominee
No nominee
      

Consumer Product Safety Commission

4 positions
Commissioner
Termed position
Elliot Kaye
July 28, 2014
Confirmed
      
Elliot Kaye
July 15, 2014
Reported out favorably
      
Elliot Kaye
March 31, 2014
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Elliot Kaye
March 31, 2014
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Dana Baiocco
May 22, 2018
Confirmed
      
Dana Baiocco
Jan. 18, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Dana Baiocco
Jan. 8, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Dana Baiocco
Jan. 8, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Peter A. Feldman
Sept. 25, 2018
Confirmed
      
Peter A. Feldman
June 27, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Peter A. Feldman
June 4, 2018
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Peter A. Feldman
June 4, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Robert Adler
Dec. 2, 2014
Confirmed
      
Robert Adler
July 15, 2014
Reported out favorably
      
Robert Adler
May 15, 2014
Referred to Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee
      
Robert Adler
May 15, 2014
Appointment announced
      

Small Business Administration

4 positions
Administrator
At Senate
Isabel Guzman
Jan. 20
Referred to Small Business and Entrepreneurship committee
      
Isabel Guzman
Jan. 7
Appointment announced
      
Deputy administrator
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief counsel for advocacy
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Hannibal Ware
April 26, 2018
Confirmed
      
Hannibal Ware
April 16, 2018
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Hannibal Ware
March 14, 2018
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Hannibal Ware
March 14, 2018
Reported out favorably (Small Business and Entrepreneurship)
      
Hannibal Ware
Oct. 16, 2017
Referred to Small Business and Entrepreneurship committee
      
Hannibal Ware
Oct. 13, 2017
Appointment announced
      

Federal Labor Relations Authority

4 positions
Chairman
Termed position
Colleen Kiko
Nov. 16, 2017
Confirmed
      
Colleen Kiko
Nov. 9, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Colleen Kiko
Sept. 5, 2017
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Colleen Kiko
Sept. 2, 2017
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member
Termed position
James Thomas Abbott
Nov. 16, 2017
Confirmed
      
James Thomas Abbott
Nov. 9, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
James Thomas Abbott
Sept. 5, 2017
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
James Thomas Abbott
Sept. 2, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Ernest W. Dubester
Nov. 16, 2017
Confirmed
      
Ernest W. Dubester
Nov. 9, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Ernest W. Dubester
Oct. 3, 2017
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Ernest W. Dubester
Sept. 30, 2017
Appointment announced
      

National Credit Union Administration

3 positions
Board member
Termed position
Rodney Hood
March 14, 2019
Confirmed
      
Rodney Hood
Feb. 26, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Rodney Hood
Jan. 16, 2019
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Rodney Hood
Jan. 16, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Todd M. Harper
March 14, 2019
Confirmed
      
Todd M. Harper
Feb. 26, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Todd M. Harper
Feb. 6, 2019
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Todd M. Harper
Feb. 1, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Termed position
Kyle Hauptman
Dec. 2, 2020
Confirmed
      
Kyle Hauptman
Aug. 5, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Kyle Hauptman
June 18, 2020
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Kyle Hauptman
June 15, 2020
Appointment announced
      

Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission

3 positions
Commissioner
Termed position
Amanda Wood Laihow
Jan. 9, 2020
Confirmed
      
Amanda Wood Laihow
Dec. 3, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Amanda Wood Laihow
Oct. 17, 2019
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Amanda Wood Laihow
Oct. 9, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
James J. Sullivan
Aug. 3, 2017
Confirmed
      
James J. Sullivan
Aug. 2, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
James J. Sullivan
May 16, 2017
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
James J. Sullivan
May 12, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Commissioner
Termed position
Cynthia L. Attwood
Jan. 9, 2020
Confirmed
      
Cynthia L. Attwood
Dec. 3, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Cynthia L. Attwood
Oct. 17, 2019
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Cynthia L. Attwood
Oct. 15, 2019
Appointment announced
      

Railroad Retirement Board

3 positions
Member of board
Termed position
Erhard R. Chorle
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Erhard R. Chorle
Nov. 29, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Erhard R. Chorle
July 31, 2018
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Erhard R. Chorle
July 27, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member of board
Termed position
Johnathan Bragg
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Johnathan Bragg
Jan. 2, 2019
Discharged
      
Johnathan Bragg
Dec. 13, 2018
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Johnathan Bragg
Dec. 4, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Member of board
Termed position
Thomas Jayne
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Thomas Jayne
Jan. 2, 2019
Discharged
      
Thomas Jayne
Dec. 13, 2018
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Thomas Jayne
Dec. 4, 2018
Appointment announced
      

Social Security Administration

3 positions
Commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Gail S. Ennis
Jan. 2, 2019
Confirmed
      
Gail S. Ennis
Nov. 27, 2018
Reported out favorably (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Gail S. Ennis
Nov. 15, 2018
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Gail S. Ennis
Nov. 15, 2018
Reported out favorably (Finance)
      
Gail S. Ennis
Oct. 16, 2017
Referred to Finance committee
      
Gail S. Ennis
Oct. 10, 2017
Appointment announced
      

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

3 positions
Chairperson & member
Termed position
Jelena McWilliams
May 24, 2018
Confirmed
      
Jelena McWilliams
Feb. 8, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Jelena McWilliams
Jan. 22, 2018
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Jelena McWilliams
Jan. 8, 2018
Appointment announced
      
Vice chairperson & member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member
Termed position
Martin J. Gruenberg
March 29, 2012
Confirmed
      
Martin J. Gruenberg
Sept. 8, 2011
Reported out favorably
      
Martin J. Gruenberg
July 13, 2011
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Martin J. Gruenberg
June 13, 2011
Appointment announced
      

Farm Credit Administration

3 positions
Member
Termed position
Jeffrey S. Hall
March 9, 2015
Confirmed
      
Jeffrey S. Hall
March 3, 2015
Reported out favorably
      
Jeffrey S. Hall
Jan. 8, 2015
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Jeffrey S. Hall
Jan. 8, 2015
Appointment announced
      
Member
Termed position
Glen R. Smith
Dec. 5, 2017
Confirmed
      
Glen R. Smith
Nov. 16, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Glen R. Smith
Sept. 14, 2017
Referred to Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry committee
      
Glen R. Smith
Sept. 12, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Member
No nominee
No nominee
      

National Mediation Board

3 positions
Board member
Holdover
Linda A. Puchala
Nov. 2, 2017
Confirmed
      
Linda A. Puchala
Oct. 18, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Linda A. Puchala
Sept. 28, 2017
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Linda A. Puchala
Sept. 15, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Board member
Holdover
Kyle Fortson
Nov. 2, 2017
Confirmed
      
Kyle Fortson
Oct. 18, 2017
Reported out favorably
      
Kyle Fortson
June 26, 2017
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Kyle Fortson
June 20, 2017
Appointment announced
      
Board member
No nominee
No nominee
      

International Joint Commission

3 positions
Commissioner and designated joint chair
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No nominee
      

Merit Systems Protection Board

3 positions
Chairman and member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No nominee
      

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

3 positions
Administrator
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy administrator
No nominee
No nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No nominee
      

Office of Personnel Management

3 positions
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy director
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

Central Intelligence Agency

3 positions
Director
Announced
William J. Burns
Jan. 11
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

National Science Foundation

2 positions
Director
Termed position
Sethuraman Panchanathan
June 18, 2020
Confirmed
      
Sethuraman Panchanathan
June 3, 2020
Reported out favorably
      
Sethuraman Panchanathan
Jan. 6, 2020
Referred to Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee
      
Sethuraman Panchanathan
Dec. 19, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Deputy director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board

2 positions
Chairperson and board member
Termed position
Katherine Andrea Lemos
March 23, 2020
Confirmed
      
Katherine Andrea Lemos
Sept. 25, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Katherine Andrea Lemos
June 24, 2019
Referred to Environment and Public Works committee
      
Katherine Andrea Lemos
June 13, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Board member
No nominee
No nominee
      

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

2 positions
Executive director
Holdover
Jennifer D. Nordquist
Sept. 12, 2019
Confirmed
      
Jennifer D. Nordquist
July 25, 2019
Reported out favorably
      
Jennifer D. Nordquist
March 11, 2019
Referred to Foreign Relations committee
      
Jennifer D. Nordquist
March 8, 2019
Appointment announced
      
Alternate executive director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Federal Housing Finance Agency

2 positions
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      
Inspector general
Holdover
Laura S. Wertheimer
Sept. 17, 2014
Confirmed
      
Laura S. Wertheimer
July 16, 2014
Discharged (Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs)
      
Laura S. Wertheimer
June 26, 2014
Referred to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee
      
Laura S. Wertheimer
June 26, 2014
Reported out favorably (Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs)
      
Laura S. Wertheimer
May 22, 2014
Referred to Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee
      
Laura S. Wertheimer
May 22, 2014
Appointment announced
      

Inter-American Development Bank

2 positions
U.S. executive director
No nominee
No nominee
      
U.S. alternate executive director
No nominee
No nominee
      

International Monetary Fund

2 positions
U.S. executive director
No nominee
No nominee
      
U.S. alternate executive director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Peace Corps

2 positions
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy director
No nominee
No nominee
      

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

2 positions
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No nominee
      
Deputy chief executive officer
No nominee
No nominee
      

Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board

1 position
Chairman and member
Termed position
Adam I. Klein
Oct. 11, 2018
Confirmed
      
Adam I. Klein
Feb. 15, 2018
Reported out favorably
      
Adam I. Klein
Sept. 5, 2017
Referred to Judiciary committee
      
Adam I. Klein
Aug. 25, 2017
Appointment announced
      

Corporation For National and Community Service

1 position
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No nominee
      

Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency to the District of Columbia

1 position
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Delta Regional Authority

1 position
Federal co-chairman
No nominee
No nominee
      

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

1 position
United States director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

1 position
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      

General Services Administration

1 position
Administrator
No nominee
No nominee
      

Millennium Challenge Corporation

1 position
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No nominee
      

National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities

1 position
Director, Institute of Museum and Library Services
No nominee
No nominee
      

Northern Border Regional Commission

1 position
Federal co-chairperson
No nominee
No nominee
      

Office of Government Ethics

1 position
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Office of the Special Counsel

1 position
Special counsel
No nominee
No nominee
      

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

1 position
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Tennessee Valley Authority

1 position
Inspector general
No nominee
No nominee
      

U.S. Agency for Global Media

1 position
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No nominee
      

U.S. Trade and Development Agency

1 position
Director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Administrative Conference of the United States

1 position
Chairman
No nominee
No nominee
      

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

1 position
Chairman
No nominee
No nominee
      

African Development Bank

1 position
United States director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Appalachian Regional Commission

1 position
Federal co-chairman
No nominee
No nominee
      

Asian Development Bank

1 position
United States director
No nominee
No nominee
      

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

1 position
Director
Announced
Rohit Chopra
Jan. 18
Appointment announced
      

About this story

The tracker is maintained by The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit, nonpartisan good-governance organization. Researchers at the Partnership for Public Service follow presidential and congressional actions on approximately 800 top executive branch positions, a portion of the roughly 1,250 positions that require Senate confirmation.

What positions are included and not included?

The tracker includes all full-time, civilian positions in the executive branch that require Senate confirmation except for judges, marshals and U.S. attorneys. Military appointments and part-time positions requiring Senate confirmation are not included.

Biden may opt to keep some officials appointed by previous administrations in place. Researchers are working to determine which officials, if any, will be held over.

The tracker does not show officials serving in an acting capacity, so positions unfilled by Biden are not necessarily vacant. All presidents appoint some temporary officials to Senate-confirmed positions to preserve continuity during transitions between one confirmed official and another. While acting officials for high-profile positions are often widely reported, temporary officials for lesser known positions are often not reported publicly — or are done so inconsistently.

For now, the tracker includes official announcements by the Biden transition team and any picks reported by The Washington Post.

How often is the tracker updated?

Before Biden’s inauguration, the page will update roughly once a day in the morning with the latest announcements from Biden’s transition team. During the first few months of the Biden administration, the tracker will be updated at least twice a day as more positions are considered and filled.

How does the nomination process work?

Presidents formally nominate individuals to the Senate to fill each position, a responsibility established in the Constitution. The Senate refers most nominations to a specific committee with jurisdiction over the position. Committees scrutinize the nominees and hold hearings to discuss their views, qualifications and histories. After the hearing, committees usually take a vote on whether to report out the nomination favorably, unfavorably or without recommendation. Or they can vote to take no action on the nomination.

A nomination generally goes to the full Senate for a final vote if a majority of the committee votes favorably, but this isn’t required to get a final vote. Many nominations are approved through a unanimous consent agreement that limits debate and speeds up the process. For nominees subject to a vote, a simple majority is necessary to win confirmation. The Senate has rules that allow for individual senators to voice concerns about the nomination process.

Most nominations that go to the Senate are ultimately successful. However, some do not receive a Senate vote, either because their nominations are withdrawn by the president, or because the Senate calendar year ends before a vote takes place. By law, nominations not confirmed by the end of the year are automatically withdrawn, and the president must resubmit them to be considered again the following congressional session.

Where does the information recorded in the appointee tracker come from?

Most of the information regarding nominations and the Senate’s process comes from Congress.gov, the official website for U.S. federal legislative information. Information about Senate-confirmed positions generally comes from the “United States Government Policy and Supporting Positions,” known as the Plum Book, published by Congress every four years. However, each administration may add new positions and organizations, or change position titles. The tracker reflects those changes when they are made public.

Information on resignations and informal appointee announcements comes from publicly available sources such as news stories and government websites. The government does not publish any single, up-to-date source of information on the status of these positions. In some cases, public information on the status of certain officials or positions is inconsistent or nonexistent. The information provided in this tracker is based on the best publicly available details.

Is it possible that the tracker is missing a nominee or update?

There’s a slight chance. The Partnership for Public Service and The Post have staff members and processes devoted to following nomination and confirmation developments. However, the federal government does not have a uniform method of reporting appointee employment statuses, and occasionally, a change will occur with little or no media coverage. It is possible changes will occur that are not yet identified in the tracker, especially for lower-profile positions. If you think something is missing that should be included, please contact tracker@ourpublicservice.org.

Credits

Research by Zoe Brouns, Christina Condreay, Drew Flanagan, Mikayla Hyman and Alex Tippett. Research management by Paul Hitlin. Database management and development by Mark Pruce. Design and development by Harry Stevens and Madison Walls. Editing by Kevin Urmacher. Copy editing by Melissa Ngo.