Joe Biden has announced17nominees to fill key roles in his administration

We are tracking 756 executive branch positions among about 1,250 that require Senate confirmation.
739
positions have no
nominee yet.
17
nominees have been
announced.
0
have been
nominated.
0
have been confirmed
by the Senate.

Presidents are required to fill roughly 4,000 politically appointed positions in the executive branch, including more than 1,250 that require Senate confirmation. The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service are tracking nominees for roughly 800 of those 1,250 positions, including Cabinet secretaries, chief financial officers, general counsels, ambassadors and other critical leadership positions.

[We've been tracking Trump's top political appointees since 2016]

To fill these positions, President-elect Joe Biden must formally nominate candidates to be confirmed by the Senate as part of its “advice and consent” responsibilities under the Constitution. From announcement to confirmation, a nominee must pass through several steps, including a formal nomination, a referral to at least one Senate committee, a committee hearing and an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.

Latest updates
Tuesday, Dec. 15
  • Secretary, Department of Energy
    Jennifer Granholm announced.Read more
  • Secretary, Department of Transportation
    Pete Buttigieg announced.Read more
Thursday, Dec. 10
  • Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs
    Denis McDonough announced.Read more
  • U.S. trade representative, Executive Office of the President
    Katherine Tai announced.Read more

The incoming Senate, set to be sworn in on Jan. 3, can scrutinize Biden’s nominees before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, but a final confirmation vote cannot take place until Biden is sworn in and formally nominates them. Two of President Trump’s Cabinet picks were confirmed on Inauguration Day in 2017, fewer than the six at the start President Barack Obama’s first term.

During the transition period, this page will update roughly once a day with the latest news on announcements and early Senate consideration of Biden’s picks. Once the Biden administration begins, the tracker will be updated several times a day as more positions are considered and filled. For data questions, please contact tracker@ourpublicservice.org.

Department of State

225 positions
Secretary
Announced
Antony Blinken
Nov. 23
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy secretary for management and resources
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Legal adviser
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for arms control and international security affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for management
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for political affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for public diplomacy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for African affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for arms control, verification and compliance
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for consular affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for democracy, human rights and labor
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for diplomatic security
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for economic and business affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for educational and cultural affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for energy resources
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for intelligence and research
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international organization affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international security and nonproliferation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislative affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for political-military affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for population, refugees and migration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief of protocol
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Coordinator for counterterrorism
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Coordinator for threat reduction programs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director general, Foreign Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking with the rank of ambassador at large
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Office of Foreign Missions
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Permanent representative of the United States on the Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organizations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Permanent representative of the United States to the Organization of American States
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative of the United States on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, with rank of ambassador
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the European Union
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative of the United States to the Vienna office of the United Nations and representative of the United States to the International Atomic Energy Agency
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Representative to the United Nations for management and reform
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Special envoy for North Korean human rights issues
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Special representative of the president for nuclear nonproliferation, with the rank of ambassador
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
United States representative to the African Union
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
United States representative to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
United States representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
United States representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
United States representative to the United Nations
Announced
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Nov. 23
Appointment announced
      
United States deputy representative to the United Nations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Alternate representative of the United States of America for special political affairs in the United Nations, with the rank of ambassador
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador at large for global women's issues
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador at large for international religious freedom
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador at large for global criminal justice
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Afghanistan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Albania
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Algeria
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Angola
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Argentina
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Armenia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Australia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Austria
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Azerbaijan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Bahamas
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Bahrain
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Bangladesh
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada & Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Belarus
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Belgium
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Belize
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Benin
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Bosnia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Botswana
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Brazil
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Brunei
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Bulgaria
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Burkino Faso
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Burma
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Burundi
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Cape Verde
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Cambodia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Cameroon
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Canada
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Central African Republic
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Chad
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Chile
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, China
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Colombia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Congo
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Congo Republic
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Costa Rica
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Ivory Coast
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Croatia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Cuba
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Cyprus
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Czech Republic
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Denmark
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Djibouti
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Dominican Republic
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Ecuador
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Egypt
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, El Salvador
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Equatorial Guinea
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Estonia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Eswatini
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Ethiopia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Finland
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, France and Monaco
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Gambia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Georgia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Germany
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Ghana
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Guatemala
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Guinea
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Guyana
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Haiti
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Holy See
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Honduras
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Hungary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Iceland
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, India
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Indonesia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Iraq
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Ireland
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Israel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Italy and San Marino
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Jamaica
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Japan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Jordan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Kazakhstan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Kenya
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Kosovo
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Kuwait
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Kyrgyzstan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Laos
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Latvia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Lebanon
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Lesotho
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Liberia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Libya
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Lithuania
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Luxembourg
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Macedonia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Madagascar and Comoros
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Malawi
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Malaysia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Mali
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Malta
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Marshall Islands
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Mauritania
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Mauritius and Seychelles
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Mexico
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Micronesia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Moldova
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Mongolia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Montenegro
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Morocco
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Mozambique
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Namibia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Nepal
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Netherlands
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, New Zealand and Samoa
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Nicaragua
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Niger
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Nigeria
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Norway
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Oman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Pakistan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Palau
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Panama
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Paraguay
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Peru
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Poland
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Portugal
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Qatar
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Romania
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Russia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Rwanda
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Saudi Arabia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Serbia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Sierra Leone
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Singapore
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Slovakia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Slovenia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Somalia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, South Africa
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, South Korea
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, South Sudan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Spain and Andorra
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Sri Lanka and Maldives
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Suriname
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Sweden
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Switzerland and Liechtenstein
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Tajikistan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Tanzania
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Thailand
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Timor-Leste
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Togo
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Trinidad and Tobago
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Tunisia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Turkey
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Turkmenistan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, United Arab Emirates
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Ukraine
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Uganda
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, United Kingdom
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Uruguay
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Uzbekistan
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Venezuela
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Vietnam
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Yemen
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Zambia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Ambassador, Zimbabwe
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Defense

59 positions
Secretary
Announced
Lloyd J. Austin III
Dec. 8
Appointment announced
      
Secretary of the Air Force
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Secretary of the Army
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Secretary of the Navy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel of the Air Force
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel of the Army
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel of the Navy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary of defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief information officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief management officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for intelligence
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for personnel and readiness
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for research and engineering
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary of the Air Force
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary of the Army
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary of the Navy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary for research and engineering
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary for intelligence and security
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary of defense policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary (comptroller)
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary for intelligence
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary for personnel and readiness
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Principal deputy undersecretary for policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for acquisition
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Asian and Pacific security affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for health affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for homeland defense and global security
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international security affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislative affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical and biological defense
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for readiness
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for special operations and low-intensity conflict
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for strategy, plans and capabilities
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for sustainment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, logistics
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations, environment and energy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for civil works
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director for operational test and evaluation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, cost assessment and program evaluation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general of the National Security Agency
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, National Reconnaissance Office
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Justice

29 positions
Attorney general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy attorney general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Associate attorney general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Solicitor general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the antitrust division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the civil division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the civil rights division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the criminal division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the justice programs division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the national security division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the Office of Legislative Affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the Office of the Legal Counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant attorney general for the tax division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Drug Enforcement Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator, Drug Enforcement Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chairman, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Parole Commission
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Special counsel for immigration-related unfair employment practices
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chairman, Foreign Claims Settlement Commission
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Community Relations Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Office on Violence Against Women
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, U.S. Marshals Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of the Treasury

26 positions
Secretary
Announced
Janet Yellen
Nov. 30
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
Announced
Wally Adeyemo
Nov. 30
Appointment announced
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for domestic finance
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for international affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy undersecretary/designated assistant secretary for international finance
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary (deputy undersecretary) for legislative affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for economic policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial institutions
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial markets
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial stability
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international markets and development
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for investment security
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for tax policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for terrorist financing
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner of Internal Revenue Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief counsel, Internal Revenue Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Comptroller of the currency
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Office of Financial Research
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, U.S. Mint
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, Financial Stability Oversight Council
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Special inspector general (Pandemic Response Accountability Committee)
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Energy

23 positions
Secretary
Announced
Jennifer Granholm
Dec. 15
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for management and performance
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for nuclear security/administrator for nuclear security
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for science
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for electricity delivery and energy reliability
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for environmental management
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for fossil energy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for international affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for nuclear energy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, U.S. Energy Information Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator for defense programs, National Nuclear Security Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Principal deputy administrator, National Nuclear Security Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Office of Minority Economic Impact
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Office of Science
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Executive Office of the President

22 positions
Director, Office of Management and Budget
Announced
Neera Tanden
Nov. 30
Appointment announced
      
Deputy director, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy director for management, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Intellectual property enforcement coordinator, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Controller, Office of Federal Financial Management, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Office of Federal Procurement Policy, Office of Management and Budget
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers
Announced
Cecilia Rouse
Nov. 30
Appointment announced
      
Chairman, Council on Environmental Quality
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, Council on Environmental Quality
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, Council on Environmental Quality
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
U.S. trade representative
Announced
Katherine Tai
Dec. 10
Appointment announced
      
Deputy U.S. trade representative
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy U.S. trade representative (rank of ambassador)
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy U.S. trade representative (rank of ambassador)
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief agricultural negotiator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Associate director for science, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Associate director for technology, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Associate director for environment, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Associate director for national security and international affairs, Office of Science and Technology Policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director of National Drug Control Policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Commerce

21 positions
Secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer and assistant secretary for administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for economic affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for industry and security
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for intellectual property and director, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for international trade
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere and administrator, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for standards and technology
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for communications and information
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for economic development
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for enforcement and compliance
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for environmental observation and prediction
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for export administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for export enforcement
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for industry and analysis
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislative and intergovernmental affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for oceans and atmosphere
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for global markets and director general for the United States and Foreign Commercial Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Census Bureau
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Transportation

21 positions
Secretary
Announced
Pete Buttigieg
Dec. 15
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer and assistant secretary for budget and programs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary of transportation for policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for governmental affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for transportation policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Highway Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Transit Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Maritime Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, Surface Transportation Board
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Health and Human Services

18 positions
Secretary
Announced
Xavier Becerra
Dec. 7
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for aging and administrator, Administration for Community Living
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for family support
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for financial resources
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for health
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for planning and evaluation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for preparedness and response
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, Administration for Children, Youth and Families
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, Administration for Native Americans
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Indian Health Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Surgeon General
Announced
Vivek Murthy
Dec. 7
Appointment announced
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of the Interior

18 positions
Secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Solicitor
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for fish, wildlife and parks
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for insular and international affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for land and minerals management
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for policy, management and budget
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for water and science
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary of Indian affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, Bureau of Reclamation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Bureau of Land Management
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, National Park Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, U.S. Geological Survey
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Special trustee for American Indians
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chairman, National Indian Gaming Commission
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Homeland Security

17 positions
Secretary
Announced
Alejandro Mayorkas
Nov. 23
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for intelligence and analysis
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for management
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (formerly National Protection and Programs Directorate)
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for science and technology
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Transportation Security Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator for resilience, Federal Emergency Management Agencyy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Education

16 positions
Secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for civil rights
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for communications and outreach
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for planning, evaluation and policy development
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for postsecondary education
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for special education and rehabilitative services
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, Rehabilitation Services Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director of the Institute of Education Sciences
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Environmental Protection Agency

14 positions
Administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for administration and resources management
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for air and radiation
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for environmental information
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for international and tribal affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for research and development
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for water
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Labor

14 positions
Secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Solicitor
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for disability employment policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for Employee Benefits Security Administration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for employment and training
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for mine safety and health
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for occupational safety and health
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for policy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for veterans employment and training
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Administrator, wage and hour division
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Agriculture

13 positions
Secretary
Announced
Tom Vilsack
Dec. 8
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for food safety
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for natural resources and environment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for research, education and economics
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for civil rights
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional relations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Housing and Urban Development

13 positions
Secretary
Announced
Marcia L. Fudge
Dec. 8
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for administration/chief human capital officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for community planning and development
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental relations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for housing and federal housing commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for policy development and research
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for public and Indian housing
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
President, Government National Mortgage Association
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

U.S. Agency for International Development

13 positions
Administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for economic growth, education and environment
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Africa
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Asia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for democracy, conflict and humanitarian assistance
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Europe and Eurasia
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for global health
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for legislative and public affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant administrator for the Middle East
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Associate administrator for relief, response and resilience
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Associate administrator for strategy and operations
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Department of Veterans Affairs

12 positions
Secretary
Announced
Denis McDonough
Dec. 10
Appointment announced
      
Deputy secretary
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for benefits
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for Health
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Undersecretary for memorial affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for congressional and legislative affairs
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for information and technology
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for enterprise integration
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Assistant secretary for the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chairman, Board of Veterans’ Appeals
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

6 positions
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Export-Import Bank

6 positions
President and chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Vice president and vice chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, board of directors
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, board of directors
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member, board of directors
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Communications Commission

6 positions
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Election Commission

6 positions
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Reserve System

6 positions
Chairman of the board of governors
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Vice chairman of the board of governors
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Governor and vice chair for supervision
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Governor
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Governor
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Governor
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

National Labor Relations Board

6 positions
Chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

6 positions
Chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

6 positions
Director
Announced
Avril Haines
Nov. 23
Appointment announced
      
Principal deputy director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general of the intelligence community
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board

5 positions
Chairman and board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

5 positions
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Trade Commission

5 positions
Chair and commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

National Transportation Safety Board

5 positions
Chairman and board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Securities and Exchange Commission

5 positions
Chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

U.S. International Trade Commission

5 positions
Chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

5 positions
Chairman and commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Labor Relations Authority

4 positions
Chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Small Business Administration

4 positions
Administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief counsel for advocacy
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

U.S. Election Assistance Commission

4 positions
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Farm Credit Administration

3 positions
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

3 positions
Chairperson & member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Vice chairperson & member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Maritime Commission

3 positions
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission

3 positions
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

International Joint Commission

3 positions
Commissioner and designated joint chair
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Merit Systems Protection Board

3 positions
Chairman and member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

3 positions
Administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chief financial officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

National Credit Union Administration

3 positions
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities

3 positions
Chairman, National Endowment for the Arts
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Chairman, National Endowment for the Humanities
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Director, Institute of Museum and Library Services
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

National Mediation Board

3 positions
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission

3 positions
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Office of Personnel Management

3 positions
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Postal Regulatory Commission

3 positions
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Railroad Retirement Board

3 positions
Member of board
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member of board
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Member of board
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Social Security Administration

3 positions
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Central Intelligence Agency

3 positions
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
General counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Statutory inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Consumer Product Safety Commission

3 positions
Chairman and commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Commissioner
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Inter-American Development Bank

2 positions
U.S. executive director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
U.S. alternate executive director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

2 positions
Executive director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Alternate executive director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

International Monetary Fund

2 positions
U.S. executive director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
U.S. alternate executive director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

National Science Foundation

2 positions
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Peace Corps

2 positions
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

2 positions
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Deputy chief executive officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board

2 positions
Chairperson and board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      
Board member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Corporation For National and Community Service

1 position
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency to the District of Columbia

1 position
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Delta Regional Authority

1 position
Federal co-chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

1 position
United States director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Housing Finance Agency

1 position
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

1 position
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

General Services Administration

1 position
Administrator
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Millennium Challenge Corporation

1 position
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Northern Border Regional Commission

1 position
Federal co-chairperson
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Office of Government Ethics

1 position
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Office of the Special Counsel

1 position
Special counsel
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

1 position
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board

1 position
Chairman and member
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Tennessee Valley Authority

1 position
Inspector general
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

U.S. Agency for Global Media

1 position
Chief executive officer
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

U.S. Trade and Development Agency

1 position
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Administrative Conference of the United States

1 position
Chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

1 position
Chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

African Development Bank

1 position
United States director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Appalachian Regional Commission

1 position
Federal co-chairman
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Asian Development Bank

1 position
United States director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

1 position
Director
No nominee
No Biden nominee
      

About this story

The tracker is maintained by The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit, nonpartisan good-governance organization. Researchers at the Partnership for Public Service follow presidential and congressional actions on approximately 800 top executive branch positions, a portion of the roughly 1,250 positions that require Senate confirmation.

What positions are included and not included?

The tracker includes all full-time, civilian positions in the executive branch that require Senate confirmation except for judges, marshals and U.S. attorneys. Military appointments and part-time positions requiring Senate confirmation are not included.

Biden may opt to keep some officials appointed by previous administrations in place. Researchers are working to determine which officials, if any, will be held over.

The tracker does not show officials serving in an acting capacity, so positions unfilled by Biden are not necessarily vacant. All presidents appoint some temporary officials to Senate-confirmed positions to preserve continuity during transitions between one confirmed official and another. While acting officials for high-profile positions are often widely reported, temporary officials for lesser known positions are often not reported publicly — or are done so inconsistently.

For now, the tracker includes official announcements by the Biden transition team and any picks reported by The Washington Post.

How often is the tracker updated?

Before Biden’s inauguration, the page will update roughly once a day in the morning with the latest announcements from Biden’s transition team. During the first few months of the Biden administration, the tracker will be updated several times a day as more positions are considered and filled.

How does the nomination process work?

Presidents formally nominate individuals to the Senate to fill each position, a responsibility established in the Constitution. The Senate refers most nominations to a specific committee with jurisdiction over the position. Committees scrutinize the nominees and hold hearings to discuss their views, qualifications and histories. After the hearing, committees usually take a vote on whether to report out the nomination favorably, unfavorably or without recommendation. Or they can vote to take no action on the nomination.

A nomination generally goes to the full Senate for a final vote if a majority of the committee votes favorably, but this isn’t required to get a final vote. Many nominations are approved through a unanimous consent agreement that limits debate and speeds up the process. For nominees subject to a vote, a simple majority is necessary to win confirmation. The Senate has rules that allow for individual senators to voice concerns about the nomination process.

Most nominations that go to the Senate are ultimately successful. However, some do not receive a Senate vote, either because their nominations are withdrawn by the president, or because the Senate calendar year ends before a vote takes place. By law, nominations not confirmed by the end of the year are automatically withdrawn, and the president must resubmit them to be considered again the following congressional session.

Where does the information recorded in the appointee tracker come from?

Most of the information regarding nominations and the Senate’s process comes from Congress.gov, the official website for U.S. federal legislative information. Information about Senate-confirmed positions generally comes from the “United States Government Policy and Supporting Positions,” known as the Plum Book, published by Congress every four years. (The 2020 edition of the Plum Book was not available at publication.) However, each administration may add new positions and organizations, or change position titles. The tracker reflects those changes when they are made public.

Information on resignations and informal appointee announcements comes from publicly available sources such as news stories and government websites. The government does not publish any single, up-to-date source of information on the status of these positions. In some cases, public information on the status of certain officials or positions is inconsistent or nonexistent. The information provided in this tracker is based on the best publicly available details.

Is it possible that the tracker is missing a nominee or update?

There’s a slight chance. The Partnership for Public Service and The Post have staff members and processes devoted to following nomination and confirmation developments. However, the federal government does not have a uniform method of reporting appointee employment statuses, and occasionally, a change will occur with little or no media coverage. It is possible changes will occur that are not yet identified in the tracker, especially for lower-profile positions. If you think something is missing that should be included, please contact tracker@ourpublicservice.org.

Harry Stevens is a graphics reporter at The Washington Post. He was part of a team at The Post that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for the series “2C: Beyond the Limit.”
Madison Walls is a designer and web developer.