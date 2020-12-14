Tracking the 2020 electoral college vote

Politics
President-elect Joe Biden took another step toward inauguration Monday when members of the electoral college gathered in state capitals to cast their ballots for president and vice president. The date is established by federal law, which states that the electors “shall meet and give their votes on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December” in presidential election years, which this year falls on Dec. 14.

Normally an afterthought, the vote was closely watched this year as President Trump has sought to subvert Biden’s victory by promoting baseless claims that the vote was tainted by fraud and pressuring state lawmakers to back alternate slates of electors. No states did so.

[Electors in six states where Trump challenged results have cast ballots for Biden]

As expected following the Nov. 3 general election, Biden garnered 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 by the end of the day. Electoral votes are cast by individual electors, who are typically leaders and loyalists of the political party that won the state’s popular vote. Their ballots will be formally counted during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Six of the states in which Trump contested his defeat — Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan — cast their electoral votes for Biden and California’s 55 electoral votes put the president-elect over the top.

Arkansas
Trump
6
California
Biden
55
Connecticut
Biden
7
District of Columbia
Biden
3
Louisiana
Trump
8
Maine
Biden
3
Trump
1
Maine has four electoral votes. The November results split them between the candidates — three for Biden and one for Trump.
Maryland
Biden
10
Massachusetts
Biden
11
Minnesota
Biden
10
Mississippi
Trump
6
Montana
Trump
3
Nebraska
Biden
1
Trump
4
Nebraska has five electoral votes. The November results split them between the candidates — one for Biden and four for Trump.
New Hampshire
Biden
4
New Jersey
Biden
14
New Mexico
Biden
5
North Carolina
Trump
15
North Dakota
Trump
3
Ohio
Trump
18
Pennsylvania
Biden
20
Rhode Island
Biden
4
South Carolina
Trump
9
South Dakota
Trump
3
Tennessee
Trump
11
Utah
Trump
6
Virginia
Biden
13
Washington
Biden
12
West Virginia
Trump
5
Wisconsin
Biden
10
Wyoming
Trump
3

A previous version of this graphic incorrectly stated the winner of New Mexico. Joe Biden won the state’s five electoral college votes.

