Tracking the 2020 electoral college vote

Follow along as states cast their votes for president and finalize Joe Biden’s win

President-elect Joe Biden will take another step toward inauguration Monday when members of the electoral college gather in state capitals to cast their ballots for president and vice president. The date is established by federal law, which states that the electors “shall meet and give their votes on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December” in presidential election years, which this year falls on Dec. 14.

Normally an afterthought, the vote will be closely watched this year as President Trump has sought to subvert Biden’s victory by promoting baseless claims that the vote was tainted by fraud and pressuring state lawmakers to back alternate slates of electors. No states have done so.

Based on the results of the Nov. 3 general election, Biden is set to have 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 by the end of the day. Votes are cast by individual electors, who are typically leaders and loyalists of the political party that won the state’s popular vote. Their ballots will be formally counted during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Public attention will be focused on the elector meetings in the six battleground states that cemented Biden’s victory: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Of that group, Nevada is scheduled to meet first at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. Michigan will be the last of the six to meet at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Expected
Final
New Hampshire
10 a.m. Eastern
Biden
4
Biden
4
Illinois
11 a.m. Eastern
Biden
20
Biden
20
Mississippi
11 a.m. Eastern
Trump
6
Trump
6
South Carolina
11 a.m. Eastern
Trump
9
Trump
9
Delaware
11:30 a.m. Eastern
Biden
3
Biden
3
Nevada
11:30 a.m. Eastern
Biden
6
Biden
6
Kentucky
11:45 a.m. Eastern
Trump
8
Trump
8
Connecticut
12 p.m. Eastern
Biden
7
Biden
7
District of Columbia
12 p.m. Eastern
Biden
3
Biden
3
Maryland
12 p.m. Eastern
Biden
10
Biden
10
North Carolina
12 p.m. Eastern
Trump
15
Trump
15
Pennsylvania
12 p.m. Eastern
Biden
20
Biden
20
Rhode Island
12 p.m. Eastern
Biden
4
Biden
4
Virginia
12 p.m. Eastern
Biden
13
Biden
13
Louisiana
12:30 p.m. Eastern
Trump
8
Trump
8
Minnesota
1 p.m. Eastern
Biden
10
Biden
10
New Mexico
1 p.m. Eastern
Biden
5
Biden
5
South Dakota
1 p.m. Eastern
Trump
3
Wisconsin
1 p.m. Eastern
Biden
10
Biden
10
Maine
2 p.m. Eastern
Biden
3
Trump
1
Maine has four electoral votes. The November results split them between the candidates — three for Biden and one for Trump.
Watch the state’s live results streamnamed
North Dakota
2 p.m. Eastern
Trump
3
Trump
3
West Virginia
2 p.m. Eastern
Trump
5
Trump
5
Massachusetts
3 p.m. Eastern
Biden
11
Biden
11
Washington
3 p.m. Eastern
Biden
12
Biden
12
Nebraska
3:10 p.m. Eastern
Biden
1
Trump
4
Nebraska has five electoral votes. The November results split them between the candidates — one for Biden and four for Trump.
Watch the state’s live results streamnamed
California
5 p.m. Eastern
Biden
55
Biden
55
Colorado
No time announced
Biden
9
New Jersey
No time announced
Biden
14
New York
No time announced
Biden
29
Tennessee
No time announced
Trump
11
Trump
11

