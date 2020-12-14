Tracking the 2020 electoral college vote Follow along as states cast their votes for president and finalize Joe Biden’s win

President-elect Joe Biden will take another step toward inauguration Monday when members of the electoral college gather in state capitals to cast their ballots for president and vice president. The date is established by federal law, which states that the electors “shall meet and give their votes on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December” in presidential election years, which this year falls on Dec. 14.

Normally an afterthought, the vote will be closely watched this year as President Trump has sought to subvert Biden’s victory by promoting baseless claims that the vote was tainted by fraud and pressuring state lawmakers to back alternate slates of electors. No states have done so.

Based on the results of the Nov. 3 general election, Biden is set to have 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 by the end of the day. Votes are cast by individual electors, who are typically leaders and loyalists of the political party that won the state’s popular vote. Their ballots will be formally counted during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Public attention will be focused on the elector meetings in the six battleground states that cemented Biden’s victory: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Of that group, Nevada is scheduled to meet first at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. Michigan will be the last of the six to meet at 2 p.m. Eastern.