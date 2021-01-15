Here are some of the people charged since a mob breached the Capitol

Authorities say they could ultimately arrest hundreds as the country seeks accountability

Tear gas is fired at supporters of President Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Tear gas is fired at supporters of President Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol. (Evelyn Hockstein/for The Washington Post)
By Washington Post Staff

The four-hour insurrection that breached the U.S. Capitol brought the democratic process to a stunning halt and left one police officer and four others dead. Now, the country is seeking accountability.

Authorities say they could ultimately arrest hundreds, building some of their cases with the social media posts and live streams of alleged participants who triumphantly broadcast images of the mob. Investigations into possible charges encompass not only trespassing but also assaults on law enforcement, theft of national security and defense information, felony murder and more.

“The gamut of cases is mind-blowing,” said Michael R. Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

The stories of those arrested — just a fraction of the thousands who gathered Jan. 6 at President Trump’s urging — illustrate how a baseless campaign to overturn the election led to conspiracy theorists and aggrieved Trump supporters violently storming the Capitol.

Here are some of the people who face charges.

About this story

The Washington Post is regularly updating this list of individuals charged in connection with the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Reporting by Derek Hawkins, Hannah Knowles, Kim Bellware, Spencer S. Hsu, Amy Brittain, Meagan Flynn, Rachel Weiner, Nicole Dungca, Jenn Abelson, Lateshia Beachum, Paulina Villegas, Rick Maese, Devlin Barrett, Meryl Kornfield, Dan Lamothe, Fredrick Kunkle, Julie Zauzmer, Keith L. Alexander, David Willman and Shayna Jacobs.

Editing by Herman Wong. Copy editing by Carey L. Biron. Design and development by Junne Alcantara.

Updated January 14, 2021

