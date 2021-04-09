What’s in Biden’s budget proposal

The Biden administration is seeking massive funding increases toward education, health and the environment, while maintaining current spending levels on defense and homeland security, according to a budget request unveiled Friday. The release begins the annual negotiation process between the president and Congress to determine how funds should be distributed across the government.

Proposed changes to base discretionary funding in Biden’s budget

The budget document includes an array of proposals specifically aimed at helping vulnerable populations, including resources for high-poverty schools, vouchers to reduce homelessness and money to combat the opioid epidemic.

President Biden’s budget would increase spending by more than 10 percent in 11 of the 15 Cabinet departments. This is a dramatic change from President Donald Trump’s proposals, which often sought to cut spending. Included in most departments’ spending increases is money to address climate change.

[Biden budget seeks to flip script on Trump administration’s spending priorities]

The budget plan includes discretionary spending only — the portion of government spending that is set by annual appropriation acts. Excluded is mandatory spending, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Biden is expected to release a full budget later this spring.

Don’t expect this exact budget proposal to become reality. While Democrats control both the Senate and the House, their margins are slim, so there’s sure to be debate and compromise about where to spend the money and how much the government should grow.

[Biden seeks huge funding increases for education, health care and environmental protection in first budget request to Congress]

Here are more details about what’s in each agency’s proposal. This section will continue to expand throughout the day.

Defense Department 2021 Enacted $703.7B 2022 Proposal $715B Change +$11.3B Percent Change +1.6%

The proposal for the Pentagon actually represents a slight decrease of about 0.4 percent when adjusted for inflation. The proposal is likely to draw barbs from Republicans, who want increases of three to five percent annually to upgrade the military, citing the U.S. military competition with China. Liberal Democrats had called for cuts of at least 10 percent in defense spending, while the Trump administration had forecast spending $722 billion on defense if Donald Trump was reelected.

Key proposed changes

The Biden team cites concerns about China in its defense budget request. Priorities include continued investments in building up the Navy, which the Biden administration said is “critical to reassuring allies and signaling U.S. resolve to potential adversaries.” It also includes investment in long-range missiles, which are seen as key to any conflict in the Pacific.

The budget documents signal a process called “divest legacy systems,” the elimination of some older military equipment. Those kinds of cuts have run into trouble with Congress in the past as they can affect jobs and spending in the home districts of lawmakers.

The Pentagon during the Biden administration will prioritize climate change, with money set aside to make military installations more resilient.

Environmental Protection Agency 2021 Enacted $9.2B 2022 Proposal $11.2B Change +$2B Percent Change +21.3%

Biden is proposing a big funding increase to the agency that will be at the center of his administration’s fight against climate change and the disproportionate impact pollution has on poor and minority communities. The boost stands in stark contrast to the deep budget cuts proposed under Trump, who tried unsuccessfully to eliminate several dozen agency programs altogether. Yet even under President Barack Obama, the EPA’s budget remained stagnant as gridlock gripped Congress.

Key proposed changes

Adds $48 million in funding for the agency’s Office of Air and Radiation to hire back staff lost under Trump and write new rules combating climate change and stopping the formation of smog in cities.

Provides $3.6 billion for water infrastructure, a $625 million boost above last year, to replace lead water lines, repair septic systems and make other improvements.

Spends $936 million on a new environmental justice initiative meant to improve air quality and ramp up environmental enforcement in cities and rural areas traditionally overburdened with pollution.

Health and Human Services 2021 Enacted $108.6B 2022 Proposal $133.7B Change +$25.1B Percent Change +23.1%

Biden has argued that the coronavirus outbreak has demonstrated the need to robustly fund the nation’s public health response. The administration would make new investments to fight the opioid epidemic after drug-related overdose deaths spiked during the pandemic and to ramp up the response to ongoing public health challenges like HIV/AIDS. The budget also calls for new investments in programs to address racial disparities in health care, reduce the risks of childbirth and support survivors of domestic violence. Biden also vowed to launch new research into the health effects of gun violence and climate change.

Key proposed changes

Adds $1.6 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the biggest annual jump in nearly 20 years, positioned as an investment to head off the next pandemic and restore the embattled agency's luster.

Adds $9 billion in funding for the National Institutes of Health, including $6.5 billion to establish the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), which would initially focus on cancer and diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Adds $3.9 billion in funding targeting the opioid crisis through new grants and resources for states, researchers and other responders. HHS also is proposing to expand the workforce of behavioral health specialists.

Adds $2.2 billion for the Indian Health Service and proposes other changes to create more predictable funding for the program, responding to complaints from public health experts that efforts to provide care for Native Americans and Alaska Natives have been chronically underfunded.

Housing and Urban Development 2021 Enacted $59.6B 2022 Proposal $68.7B Change +$9.1B Percent Change +15.1%

Biden is proposing a large increase in funding to expand access to affordable housing, address homelessness, modernize deteriorating infrastructure in historically marginalized communities, boost homeownership and enforce laws against housing discrimination.

Biden’s proposal for HUD signals a new era for the embattled agency, whose funding and mission to serve America’s poor was consistently threatened under the Trump administration. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said Biden’s funding request “turns the page on years of inadequate and harmful spending requests and instead empowers HUD to meet the housing needs of families and communities across the country.”

Key proposed changes

Add $5.4 billion (for a total of $30.4 billion) to expand federal housing vouchers to help 200,000 additional low-income families, including those at risk of homelessness or people fleeing domestic violence, rent in the private market. The vouchers will also help families who live in racially segregated, poor neighborhoods move to communities with better access to work, transit and educational opportunities.

Provide $3.5 billion, an increase of $500 million, to prevent and reduce homelessness. The Homeless Assistance Grants would support more than 100,000 additional households, including survivors of domestic violence and homeless youth.

Provides $1.9 billion, including a $500 million increase, to boost affordable housing supply with new construction and rehabilitation of rental housing.

Interior Department 2021 Enacted $15B 2022 Proposal $17.4B Change +$2.4B Percent Change +16.3%

The administration’s proposal — nearly $5 billion more than Trump’s last proposal — marks a clear about-face from how the previous administration managed the nation’s land. It provides more money for liberal priorities: more climate science, increased education and law enforcement on tribal lands and an expansion of access to national parks, as well as historic sites, for racial minorities to tell the story of civil rights and human rights struggles.

Key proposed changes

Proposes $4 billion for tribal programs, an increase of $600 million from the amount Congress approved last year.

Instead of increases provided for fossil fuel production under Trump, the current proposal more than doubles the budget to remediate or heal the land scarred by that activity to $450 million.

Increases funds set aside for adaptations to climate change by $550 million and provides $200 million more for climate studies by agencies such as the U.S. Geological Survey.

State Department and USAID 2021 Enacted $56.7B 2022 Proposal $63.5B Change +$6.8B Percent Change +11.9%

The Biden administration is seeking a major budget increase for the State Department and other international programs in an effort to revitalize Washington’s diplomatic muscle after what it calls “four years of neglect” by the Trump administration. The Trump White House sought deep cuts at the State Department every year, which Congress largely ignored.

Key proposed changes

$1.2 billion toward helping developing countries reduce carbon emissions.

$861 million in assistance to Central America in the hopes of lessening the root causes of migration.

An additional $1 billion toward global health security designed to boost research to detect and stamp out future infectious disease outbreaks “before they become pandemics.”

Dan Diamond, Darryl Fears, Peter Finn, Dino Grandoni, Tracy Jan and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.