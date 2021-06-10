Politics

Photos: Biden visits Europe in first presidential overseas trip

By Washington Post Staff | June 10, 2021

President Biden’s first overseas trip is an eight-day visit to Europe that includes planned meetings with Group of Seven and NATO leaders, as well as a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, England.

Phil Noble/AP

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and President Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain.

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit during a bilateral meeting ahead of the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, England.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Wednesday, June 9

President Biden departed the White House on Wednesday morning en route to England for the first overseas trip of his presidency. His first stop was a visit with U.S. troops and their families at the RAF Mildenhall military base.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Biden and first lady Jill Biden make their way to Marine One outside the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

The president and first lady disembark from Air Force One upon their arrival in Suffolk, England.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Plane spotters take pictures of a jet at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk ahead of Biden's arrival.

Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Biden told U.S. troops upon his arrival in England that he is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to “let him know what I want him to know” — a line that received the loudest cheers from the troops.

Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Biden waves to U.S. troops and their families stationed at Mildenhall.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

People watch Air Force One take off from Mildenhall for the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, England.

Matt Dunham/AP

An honor guard stands at attention before Biden and his wife arrive at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A Royal Air Force member watches as Air Force One arrives at Cornwall Airport.

Neil Hall/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Military personnel march toward Air Force One to welcome the president and first lady.

Phil Noble/Reuters

The president and first lady walk down the stairs from Air Force One in Newquay.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Bidens are escorted by Col. Edward Bolitho, lord lieutenant of Cornwall, right, as they arrive for the summit.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Bidens at the airport in Cornwall.

Phil Noble/Reuters

