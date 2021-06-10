Photos: Biden visits Europe in first presidential overseas trip

Politics
President Biden’s first overseas trip is an eight-day visit to Europe that includes planned meetings with Group of Seven and NATO leaders, as well as a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Phil Noble/AP
TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Patrick Semansky/AP
Wednesday, June 9
President Biden departed the White House on Wednesday morning en route to England for the first overseas trip of his presidency. His first stop was a visit with U.S. troops and their families at the RAF Mildenhall military base.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Patrick Semansky/AP
Andrew Boyers/Reuters
Biden told U.S. troops upon his arrival in England that he is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to “let him know what I want him to know” — a line that received the loudest cheers from the troops.
Andrew Boyers/Reuters
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Matt Dunham/AP
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Neil Hall/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Phil Noble/Reuters
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Phil Noble/Reuters