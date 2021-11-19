The House battle over Build Back Better — 24 restless hours on the Hill

Politics
After months of legislating that exposed intraparty riffs, House Democrats began the day Thursday finally feeling confident they could pass their roughly $2 trillion economic and social spending package, sending it on to the Senate. House Republicans, however, had different plans.
Republicans continued to criticize the bill as a massive tax-and-spend government overreach that would exacerbate inflation with prices spiking at the pump and grocery store. Democrats dismissed these criticisms, arguing their bill would help working families better afford such things as child care and prescription drugs.
While Democratic leaders and White House aides worked through the afternoon to ensure moderates concerned about increasing government debt would vote for the bill that evening, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) prepared a floor speech that would soon become the longest delivered in the House’s history as a final effort to stall the bill on its way to becoming law.
As floor debate began to wind down, McCarthy took a final stand and took advantage of a privilege afforded only to party leaders: unlimited time to speak, while their colleagues can only debate for one minute.
Tensions between the two parties became visible as McCarthy continued to stall the process with his speech. Democrats dwindled in numbers as the hours went on, but those who stayed often taunted or laughed at him. McCarthy often shot back his own digs at Democrats and made clear he had no plans to stop talking.
McCarthy began to speak at 8:35 p.m. and did not stop until 8½ hours later at 5:11 a.m., beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s record for longest floor speech by 25 minutes. Democrats immediately recessed the House with the goal of reconvening for an early morning vote with no more barriers standing in the way of their ability to successfully pass the legislation.
