Evidence from Trump’s second impeachment trial

This week marks the start of the second impeachment trial of former president Donald J. Trump. Trump is the first president to be tried in the Senate after leaving office.

The impeachment managers and the defense will present their respective cases beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 at noon ET. Both sides will have 16 hours to present, and the presentations must last no more than 2 days, of 8 hours each. Senior aides to House impeachment managers told reporters Tuesday morning that Trump’s trial will unfold like a “violent crime trial” and will include previously unseen evidence of his role in inciting the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

This page will update with the evidence as it is presented at trial.

Evidence presented at the trial

Warning: Some exhibits contain strong language and violence.

Briefs filed in the trial: