Who’s talking the most during Trump’s second impeachment trial

It’s the fourth day of former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, and there have already been more than 16 hours of proceedings, with almost 90,000 words in the record.

That’s according to a Washington Post analysis of the trial transcripts, which include more than 68,000 words from the nine House impeachment managers and more than 16,000 from Trump’s legal team.

While in Trump’s first impeachment trial, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, spoke by far the most words of anyone in the first seven days of the trial (more than three times as many words as the second most prominent speaker), the impeachment managers have spread the speaking time a little more evenly this time. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager for this trial, has spoken just over 15,000 words, while Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Trump lawyer David Schoen have each spoken more than 10,000 words.

The impeachment managers won’t add much to their totals on Friday, since they’ve completed their arguments.

Schoen, the Trump lawyer who has spoken the most so far, delivered an aggressive attack on the constitutionality of the trial during arguments Tuesday, taking him over the 10,000-word mark. Schoen and the other lawyers representing Trump, including Bruce Castor, begin their defense Friday.

Senators are commanded at the start of each day to remain silent “on pain of imprisonment,” which is why most have, so far, said only two words: “yes” or “no” votes on the rules package for the trial and the constitutionality question the Senate considered Monday.

A few, though, have spoken more. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) has spoken 608 words; he makes a few procedural motions in the trial each day, including introducing the rules package Tuesday that governs how the trial works and calling for the chamber to recess at the end of the day.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who spoke up after the proceedings Wednesday to make an objection, has spoken 282 words. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), who is presiding over the trial as Senate president pro tempore, has spoken more than 2,200 words. A few other officials — the acting Senate sergeant at arms, the chaplain and the clerk (who was asked to read the article of impeachment aloud) — have each spoken as well.