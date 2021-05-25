Five months on the Hill: National Guard winds down Capitol deployment

Politics
The National Guard was deployed Jan. 6 to help push back a crowd of about 10,000 rioters who had besieged the U.S. Capitol and clear out the approximately 800 who had broken inside.
Guard members have been a constant fixture at the Capitol since then, numbering almost 26,000 ahead of President Biden’s inauguration.
As House lawmakers gathered in January to debate a proposal to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, the Capitol resembled a makeshift barracks, as hundreds of Guard members sprawled on the marble floor, using backpacks as pillows and keeping unloaded M4 rifles within reach.
The Guard members had hotel rooms, but soldiers were on duty for a day or two, working shifts a few hours at a time, and could not easily return to their hotels, many of which were in Virginia and Maryland. So they napped wherever they could — on concrete, indoor tennis courts or carpeted floors.
Biden’s January inauguration was unlike any other in recent history. Along a crowdless parade route, military bands played and rows of National Guard members wielded rifles and flags. As Biden’s motorcade approached the White House, he emerged from the limousine to walk the final few blocks.
For months, National Guard members filled Capitol halls that typically would have been full of tourists.
While National Guard members began slowly leaving Washington following a relatively quiet Inauguration Day, some remained in place during Trump’s second impeachment trial.
By the start of spring, the number of Guard members protecting the Capitol fell to about 5,000 and continued to dwindle as the threat of further violence abated.
