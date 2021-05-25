Politics

After nearly five months on the Hill, National Guard winds down Capitol deployment

By Washington Post Staff | May 25, 2021

The National Guard was deployed Jan. 6 to help push back a crowd of about 10,000 rioters who had besieged the U.S. Capitol and clear out the approximately 800 who had broken inside.

Guard members have been a constant fixture at the Capitol since then, numbering almost 26,000 ahead of President Biden’s inauguration.

National Guard troops arrive at the Capitol on Jan. 13.

Troops unload food and water on Jan. 13.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) greets National Guard troops on Capitol Hill on Jan. 13.

Soldiers of the Army National Guard bivouac in the Capitol Visitor Center on Jan. 13.

As House lawmakers gathered in January to debate a proposal to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, the Capitol resembled a makeshift barracks, as hundreds of Guard members sprawled on the marble floor, using backpacks as pillows and keeping unloaded M4 rifles within reach.

The Guard members had hotel rooms, but soldiers were on duty for a day or two, working shifts a few hours at a time, and could not easily return to their hotels, many of which were in Virginia and Maryland. So they napped wherever they could — on concrete, indoor tennis courts or carpeted floors.

Armed members of the National Guard stand outside the Capitol on Jan. 13.

Biden’s January inauguration was unlike any other in recent history. Along a crowdless parade route, military bands played and rows of National Guard members wielded rifles and flags. As Biden’s motorcade approached the White House, he emerged from the limousine to walk the final few blocks.

National Guard troops deploy around the Capitol at 4:30 a.m. on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Members of the National Guard stand watch as a motorcade carrying President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the Capitol on Jan. 20.

Members of the National Guard salute as the national anthem plays during Biden's inauguration.

A member of the Florida National Guard picks up a flag at the Field of Flags display along the National Mall on Jan. 21.

Lorenzo Martinez of Z-Burger offers food to National Guard troops near the Capitol on Jan. 18.

For months, National Guard members filled Capitol halls that typically would have been full of tourists.

Members of the National Guard descend a staircase at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Jan. 19.

Guard members walk though the Capitol on Jan. 26.

Members of the California National Guard eat lunch in the Rotunda on Feb. 11.

Guard members tour Statuary Hall on Feb. 4.

Members of the National Guard outside the Capitol on Feb. 5.

While National Guard members began slowly leaving Washington following a relatively quiet Inauguration Day, some remained in place during Trump’s second impeachment trial.

A National Guard promotion ceremony on the steps of the Capitol on Feb. 5.

Snow falls on Guard members at a checkpoint at the Capitol on Feb. 10.

Members of the California National Guard gather in the Rayburn Room for a lunch hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Feb. 11.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) greets a National Guard soldier as he arrives at the Capitol on Feb. 12.

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard line up outside the Capitol on March 4.

By the start of spring, the number of Guard members protecting the Capitol fell to about 5,000 and continued to dwindle as the threat of further violence abated.

Pelosi thanks members of the National Guard on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Pelosi with some of the last National Guard troops at the Capitol as they ended their deployment.

