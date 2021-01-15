Politics

Senator positions on conviction

40

Support

19

Open to conviction

21

Unknown

20

Oppose

Senate impeachment whip count: Where Democrats and Republicans stand

By
Ashlyn Still and 
JM Rieger

The House voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting a pro-Trump mob to storm the U.S. Capitol.

The article of impeachment now moves to the Senate, though it is unclear when an impeachment trial will begin.

The House vote to impeach Trump was the most bipartisan such vote in history, but still, only a fraction of Republicans voted to impeach. If Trump were convicted by the Senate, he would become the first president in history to be convicted in an impeachment trial.

Below is a running tally, based on the expected composition of the Senate during a trial, of where senators stand and what they have said about impeachment and convicting Trump.

Did we miss someone? Let us know.

Senators on convicting Trump

