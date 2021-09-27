Texas GOP lawmakers propose redistricting map protecting congressional incumbents but avoiding a new Latino-majority seat

Republicans in Texas, the nation’s fastest-growing state, released a draft congressional map on Monday that would move GOP incumbents into more conservative districts in an effort to insulate them in the future against the state’s rapidly growing, more diverse electorate.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled state Senate responsible for drawing the lines created a new Democratic district in Austin but did not draw a new Latino-majority district, despite Latino population growth being the primary factor in Texas acquiring two new seats in Congress effective in next year’s election.

The draft map did not dramatically change the current makeup of the congressional delegation. Instead, it eliminated most competitive districts, in what appeared to be an effort to take away Democrats’ shot at flipping those seats during the next decade.

Republicans hold a 23-to-13 advantage over Democrats in the House delegation. Under the new GOP proposal, safe Republican seats would double from 11 to 22 and safe Democratic seats would increase from eight to 12. One seat leans Democratic and two lean Republican. Toss-up seats would be reduced from 12 to one.

The remaining competitive seat is held by Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Jr. (D), whose 15th Congressional District along the Rio Grande Valley has gone from having a narrow Democratic edge to a narrow Republican one. Texas Republicans are hoping that former president Donald Trump’s strong performance in the Rio Grande in 2020 creates an opportunity for them to pick up that seat.

The state Senate draft will need to be reconciled with one from the state Assembly, which has yet to release its version. The final map is expected to pass along party lines, given the large GOP majorities in both chambers, and be approved by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas is the first test of how far Republican legislatures would go to try to secure their party’s power in Washington, as they decide in many states where growth has been predominantly among Democratic-leaning constituencies whether to protect GOP incumbents or draw more competitive districts that, if won, could expand their standing in the House.

Michael Li, a redistricting expert at Brennan Center of Justice, said the map shows Republicans fear the changing demographics of the suburbs and have sought to protect incumbents there by drawing districts that combine a diverse urban area with a deeply rural one.

He pointed to Republican Rep. Roger Williams’s 25th District, which Trump won by nine percentage points in 2020. Under the new map, the district, which includes part of Fort Worth, now encompasses large swaths of conservative areas to the west, making it a district that Trump would have won by more than 32 percentage points.

“It’s not only do they get more seats,” Li said. “Start with the premise that they already had an advantage. They’re shoring it up and taking competitive seats that Democrats have a reasonable shot of winning off the table.”

Republicans control more state governments than Democrats, giving them the upper hand in redistricting. Republicans also completely control the drawing of the new congressional maps in three of the six states that are gaining seats in Congress — Texas, Florida and North Carolina, where the Democratic governor has no control over the map. In all three, population growth was driven overwhelmingly by expanding numbers of non-White residents in urban areas.

Of the 4 million new residents that Texas gained over the past decade, nearly 2 million were Latino, while only 5 percent were White.