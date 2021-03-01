Politics

CPAC concludes with Trump reemerging post-presidency

By Jabin Botsford | Mar 1, 2021

Former president Donald Trump capped this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference by making his first post-presidential speech on Sunday. The annual event held this weekend evolved from a fractious meeting of Republicans and libertarians into a celebration of the 45th president and the airing of his grievances.

People take selfies at CPAC on Friday in Orlando. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

People pose with a statue of former president Donald Trump on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Conference attendees laugh and talk on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A man wearing a Trump outfit on Sunday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A man with a gas mask boards an elevator on Sunday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the conference to relocate from Washington to Orlando, where local covid-19 restrictions allow an indoor gathering if attendees are socially distanced and masked, and complete a quick health survey. Some attendees made statements with their mandatory gear.

Workers spray sanitizer on seats in the main conference room on Friday.

People walk near booths on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A patron wears a pro-Trump hat on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A man wearing a Trump mask on Saturday.

A woman sits near media row on Saturday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Throughout the week’s panels, election myths were mentioned often, though rarely the damage they had led to Jan. 6, when hordes of Trump supporters fueled by the falsehoods and seeking to block President Biden’s election stormed the Capitol.

David Bossie, left, speaks with Corey R. Lewandowski on Friday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is interviewed on Saturday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) walks through media row on Saturday.

Boebert signs an autograph for a fan on Saturday.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is interviewed on One America News on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr. walks onstage after being introduced by Guilfoyle on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr. and his partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were highly visible throughout the conference and were granted speaking slots on the four-day agenda. During his speech, Trump Jr. attacked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who not only voted to impeach his father but said the former president should not play a role “in the future of the party or the country.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) speaks on Friday.

Among those in attendance were rising GOP stars, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R-S.D.) and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, all of whom are positioning themselves for possible 2024 presidential runs on the Make America Great Again agenda.

Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R-S.D.) signs autographs on Saturday.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares for an interview.

The final day of the conference brought the return of Trump in his first major political speech since leaving the White House, where he declared that he is considering a presidential run in 2024.

Trump stands backstage before walking out to speak on Sunday.

Computers connected to a teleprompter are seen backstage before Trump walks out to speak on Sunday.

Trump walks out to speak on Sunday.

Trump speaks on the final day of CPAC.

