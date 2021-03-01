CPAC concludes with Trump reemerging post-presidency

Politics
Former president Donald Trump capped this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference by making his first post-presidential speech on Sunday. The annual event held this weekend evolved from a fractious meeting of Republicans and libertarians into a celebration of the 45th president and the airing of his grievances.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted the conference to relocate from Washington to Orlando, where local covid-19 restrictions allow an indoor gathering if attendees are socially distanced and masked, and complete a quick health survey. Some attendees made statements with their mandatory gear.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Throughout the week’s panels, election myths were mentioned often, though rarely the damage they had led to Jan. 6, when hordes of Trump supporters fueled by the falsehoods and seeking to block President Biden’s election stormed the Capitol.
Donald Trump Jr. and his partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were highly visible throughout the conference and were granted speaking slots on the four-day agenda. During his speech, Trump Jr. attacked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who not only voted to impeach his father but said the former president should not play a role “in the future of the party or the country.”
Among those in attendance were rising GOP stars, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R-S.D.) and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, all of whom are positioning themselves for possible 2024 presidential runs on the Make America Great Again agenda.
The final day of the conference brought the return of Trump in his first major political speech since leaving the White House, where he declared that he is considering a presidential run in 2024.
