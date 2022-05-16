Your guide to the 2022 midterm elections

By Dan Balz
and 
Marianna Sotomayor
 

The 2022 midterm election year kicks off in earnest this spring with a series of Republican and Democratic primaries that will set up the November general election. This preview provides an introduction to the year ahead, with a focus on the most important House, Senate and gubernatorial races, as well as a look at the voters and issues that will help to determine which party holds power starting next January. There’s also a little history thrown in that speaks to President Biden’s problems, plus a look at how former president Donald Trump remains a factor.

The big picture
Biden’s approval ratings, worries about inflation and pure exhaustion have Democrats bracing for potential losses
Senate
Balance of the chamber could come down to four states where Democrats are up for reelection
House
Republicans are hoping to add to their success of 2020, and history indicates they will
Governors
Elections will chart future policy direction in states and set up 2024 campaign dynamics
Key issues
Rising cost of living, unsafe streets and pending Supreme Court ruling on abortion are among items voters will consider
Voters
‘Up for grabs’: These four groups will prove critical to midterm results
Primaries
Capturing the general election in November starts by not messing up nomination process now
A referendum on Biden?
Republicans appear poised at least to capture the House. Democrats look to hold down their losses.
The Trump factor
Former president’s influence could be a boost or detriment to the GOP cause
Updated May 15, 2022

Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections

November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.

When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022. The Nebraska and West Virginia primaries took place on May 10. Up next: Five primaries on May 17, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot.

Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.

What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.

Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.

About this story

Illustrations by Lucy Naland based on photos by Demetrius Freeman, Jabin Botsford, Nitashia Johnson and Craig Hudson, graphics by The Washington Post and additional imagery from iStock.

Story editing by Philip Rucker. Copy editing by Thomas Heleba. Project editing by Jay Wang. Design and development by Tyler Remmel and Jake Crump. Design editing by Madison Walls. Graphics by Chris Alcantara. Graphics editing by Kevin Uhrmacher. Photo editing by Thomas Simonetti. Additional editing by Rachel Van Dongen, Ashlyn Still and Jenna Johnson.