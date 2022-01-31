Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

From rejoining the Paris climate accord to restoring safeguards undone by Donald Trump, the new administration had a hectic first year

How well do you know Biden’s environmental track record? Take our quiz.

President Biden seized on climate change as a core priority when he took office, saying days after his inauguration, “We’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis, and we can’t wait any longer.”

The new president spent his first year in the White House trying to match his policies to the urgency of his words. His administration has worked aggressively to make that ambitious agenda a reality — even as success has come in fits and starts.

Much of Biden’s work involved restoring dozens of environmental protections unraveled by Donald Trump’s deregulatory frenzy, but it also includes dozens of new climate policies.

The Washington Post has logged each policy shift of the Biden era, across agencies and industries. If you’ve been following our award-winning tracker over the past year, this quiz will be a piece of cake.

Question 1 of 10 Which of these Trump policies did Biden reverse on his first day in office? Permit for Keystone XL pipeline Shrinking of Utah's Bears Ears National Monument Paying the U.S. share of the Green Climate Fund to assist developing countries Choose an answer to continue Not quite. Miles of unused pipe for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline sit outside Gascoyne, N.D. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Shortly after his inauguration, Biden canceled the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which aimed to ship tar sands, or heavy bitumen, from Alberta, Canada, to refineries on the Gulf Coast. Barack Obama blocked the cross-border permit during his second term on the grounds that transporting that much heavy crude oil would accelerate climate change. Trump revived the project once he took office by awarding TC Energy the permit, but Biden's move amounted to the fatal blow. In June 2021, the pipeline's developer announced it would no longer pursue it.

Question 2 of 10 What share of Trump’s energy and environmental policies did Biden target in his first year? One-third Half Three-quarters All of them Choose an answer to continue Not quite. In its first year, the Biden administration targeted or overturned roughly three-quarters of the policies of the Trump White House — nearly 170 so far. Among them: Biden rejoined the Paris climate agreement, which the United States left under Trump, and he temporarily halted oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Question 3 of 10 True or False: Biden approved more new oil and gas drilling permits on public land than Trump did in his first year. True False Choose an answer to continue Not quite. The Biden administration approved 3,557 permits for oil and gas drilling on public land in its first year, according to an analysis by the Center for Biological Diversity, compared with the Trump administration’s first-year total of 2,658. The majority of them, issued by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management, were on federal land in New Mexico. While Biden paused new federal oil and gas leasing a week after taking office, a federal judge blocked that policy in June 2021. Halting permits on existing leases is harder than temporarily stopping federal oil and gas auctions. A federal judge on Thursday invalidated a major offshore oil and gas lease sale the Biden administration held last fall in the Gulf of Mexico, ruling the government did a flawed analysis of the drilling’s climate change impact.

Question 4 of 10 What is a Trump-era policy that the Biden administration has continued to support, including in court? Denying critical habitat protections to the rusty patched bumblebee Allowing oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Curtailing environmental reviews of transportation projects Shrinking the northern spotted owl’s critical habitat Choose an answer to continue Not quite. A rusty patched bumblebee photographed in 2018. (Kim Mitchell/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) Biden officials have so far defended the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision in 2020 to deny designating critical habitat for the rusty patched bumblebee, which the Trump administration initially delayed listing under the Endangered Species Act. The Natural Resources Defense Council and other groups are challenging that decision in federal court, arguing in a recent brief, “Although the rusty patched bumble bee was once common and abundant throughout much of America, the survival of this native pollinator now hangs in the balance.” The bee, which was once prevalent in the Midwest, has experienced an 88 percent population decline in the past two decades.

Question 5 of 10 Which single rule enacted in Biden's first year will cut the most greenhouse gas emissions? Restoring energy-efficiency standards for washers and dryers Phasing down production and import of hydrofluorocarbons Mandating more efficient lightbulbs Tighter fuel-efficiency standards for automobiles Choose an answer to continue Not quite. Window air conditioners in New York. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. (Jenny Kane/AP) Unlike several of Biden's more controversial climate policies, the single biggest step he has taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions enjoys bipartisan support: a program to cut the production and use of chemicals known as hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, by 85 percent over the next 15 years. The rule, which the Environmental Protection Agency finalized in September, implements a law enacted a year before he took office. These chemical compounds, widely used in refrigeration and air conditioning, are short-lived in the atmosphere but hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide. By 2050, federal officials project, the program will cut 4.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent — nearly the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as three years' worth of pollution from the U.S. power sector.

Question 6 of 10 If you totaled the acreage of all the public lands protections that Biden enacted during his first year in office, which state would it be equivalent to, in terms of size? Delaware Connecticut New Hampshire West Virginia Choose an answer to continue Not quite. Since his inauguration, Biden has protected 5,827,854 acres, or 9,106 square miles, of public lands and waters — an area nearly the size of New Hampshire. This record — which means Biden has protected more land and water in his first term than his three immediate predecessors — rests largely on the president’s move to reverse Trump’s decision to scale back safeguards for three large national monuments established by Democrats: Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, and the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean. Biden also established two new marine protected areas: the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, which spans 615,680 acres, and the roughly 52,000-acre National Estuarine Research Reserve in Connecticut, while adding acreage to more than a dozen national wildlife refuges.

Question 7 of 10 Which Trump-era policy has a federal court blocked or overturned since Biden took office? A rule limiting what scientific studies can be considered for public health rules A decision to grant drilling permits to the Willow project in Alaska The denial of Endangered Species Act protections to the Pacific walrus All of the above Choose an answer to continue Not quite. A female Pacific walrus resting in Point Lay, Alaska. (U.S. Geological Survey/AP) Federal courts have ruled more than half a dozen times since Biden took office that the Trump administration violated the law. This list includes EPA policies limiting what sort of objections tribes and states could make to projects affecting their water quality and one that kept chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to neurological damage in fetuses and infants, on the market. A day before Biden took office the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit tossed out Trump’s Affordable Clean Energy rule, which was aimed at easing greenhouse gas limits on power plants. Carrie Jenks, executive director for the Harvard Law School Environmental and Energy Law Program, said in an email that these rulings have made it easier to scrap some Trump-era rollbacks. “Courts’ decisions over the past year rejecting many of the Trump administration’s rules enabled the Biden administration to focus on replacing policies to be consistent with the administration’s priorities.”

Question 8 of 10 What one Trump regulation did Congress step in to erase? The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement Weakening of showerhead efficiency requirements Drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Easing limits on leaks of methane from oil and gas operations Choose an answer to continue Not quite. Not long before he left office, Trump finished dismantling a 2016 EPA rule that required oil and gas companies to detect methane leaks from certain equipment and quickly repair them. In a bipartisan vote last year, Congress voted to restore the Obama-era rule. Biden signed the Congressional Review Act resolution, wiping Trump’s rollback off the books.

Question 9 of 10 Which of the following is a policy Biden can undertake on his own to reduce the nation's carbon footprint? Imposing a tax on carbon dioxide emissions Mandating that the federal government transition to clean and zero-emissions vehicles Offering tax rebates on electric vehicle purchases Expanding the scope of the Clean Air Act Choose an answer to continue Not quite. Biden would like to enshrine all of the policies above. But in 2021, he used his executive authority to mandate that the U.S. government devise a plan to turn its sprawling fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles green over time. Congress holds the power to tax and spend, and it sets the boundaries of what agencies can regulate, and so the other items on this list would require a blessing from Capitol Hill.

Question 10 of 10 Which Trump-era policy has Biden yet to target? Allowing the import of elephant trophies Changing how agencies consult on how new pesticide approvals affect endangered species Scaling back protections for federal waterways Cutting funding to combat cookstove pollution overseas Choose an answer to continue Not quite. Trump flip-flopped multiple times on the question of importing elephant trophies from overseas, first lifting an Obama ban before suggesting he might block them because he considered hunting elephants a “horror show.” But his administration made these imports legal, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service settled a lawsuit with hunting groups last year to begin processing import permits again.