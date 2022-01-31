How well do you know Biden’s environmental track record? Take our quiz.

From rejoining the Paris climate accord to restoring safeguards undone by Donald Trump, the new administration had a hectic first year

By John Muyskens
, 
Brady Dennis
and 
Juliet Eilperin
 

President Biden seized on climate change as a core priority when he took office, saying days after his inauguration, “We’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis, and we can’t wait any longer.”

The new president spent his first year in the White House trying to match his policies to the urgency of his words. His administration has worked aggressively to make that ambitious agenda a reality — even as success has come in fits and starts.

Much of Biden’s work involved restoring dozens of environmental protections unraveled by Donald Trump’s deregulatory frenzy, but it also includes dozens of new climate policies.

The Washington Post has logged each policy shift of the Biden era, across agencies and industries. If you’ve been following our award-winning tracker over the past year, this quiz will be a piece of cake.

Question 1 of 10

Which of these Trump policies did Biden reverse on his first day in office?

Question 2 of 10

What share of Trump’s energy and environmental policies did Biden target in his first year?

Question 3 of 10

True or False: Biden approved more new oil and gas drilling permits on public land than Trump did in his first year.

Question 4 of 10

What is a Trump-era policy that the Biden administration has continued to support, including in court?

Question 5 of 10

Which single rule enacted in Biden’s first year will cut the most greenhouse gas emissions?

Question 6 of 10

If you totaled the acreage of all the public lands protections that Biden enacted during his first year in office, which state would it be equivalent to, in terms of size?

Question 7 of 10

Which Trump-era policy has a federal court blocked or overturned since Biden took office?

Question 8 of 10

What one Trump regulation did Congress step in to erase?

Question 9 of 10

Which of the following is a policy Biden can undertake on his own to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint?

Question 10 of 10

Which Trump-era policy has Biden yet to target?

Your score: 0 out of 10

John Muyskens is a graphics editor at the Washington Post specializing in data reporting.
Brady Dennis is a Pulitzer Prize-winning national reporter for The Washington Post, focusing on the environment and public health. He previously spent years covering the nation’s economy.
Juliet Eilperin is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist at The Washington Post, editing stories on climate and the environment. She has written two books, "Demon Fish: Travels Through the Hidden World of Sharks" and "Fight Club Politics: How Partisanship is Poisoning the House of Representatives."